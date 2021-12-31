Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Carvana Co, Snap Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Duquesne Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Carvana Co, Snap Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, sells Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duquesne Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Duquesne Capital Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 17,763,525 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 94,414 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.3%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 800,490 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  4. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 4,836,809 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,882 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.7%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 824,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,444,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,501,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 333,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 181,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 280.46%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 522,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp by 176.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,660,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 502.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 390,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,537,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.



