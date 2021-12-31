Duquesne Capital Management, LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Carvana Co, Snap Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: CVX, SNAP, WSC, IR, GWRE, TASK, IHS, OLLI, IOT, RUN, LMT, BTI, COMP, OPEN, CZOO,
- Added Positions: CVNA, CPNG, PRCT, SMAR, FLEX, KBR, MSFT, OPCH, SE, DISH,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, AMZN, EXPE, PANW, GOOGL, RETA, LYV, TMUS, FSLY, COUP, BKNG,
- Sold Out: INTU, FB, MRNA, ZM, PENN, TECK, FWONK, FTCH, NKTR, STNE, CFLT, OMF, OSTK, CF, DCRC,
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 17,763,525 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 94,414 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 800,490 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 4,836,809 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,882 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.7%
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 824,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,444,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,501,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 333,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 181,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 280.46%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 522,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp by 176.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,660,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 502.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 390,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,537,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.
