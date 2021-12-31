Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, , Mastercard Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Aon PLC, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: MA,

MA, Added Positions: APO, ATH, PRI,

APO, ATH, PRI, Reduced Positions: AON, JPM, FNF, BRK.B, PGR, VVV, RJF, HCA, UNH, AM,

AON, JPM, FNF, BRK.B, PGR, VVV, RJF, HCA, UNH, AM, Sold Out: SCHW, FB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Global Management Inc, , Mastercard Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Aon PLC, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,365,785 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 8,639,966 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Primerica Inc (PRI) - 1,929,120 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 7,495,661 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,346,129 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.47%

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,346,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 546,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.