Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, , Mastercard Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Aon PLC, Meta Platforms Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apollo Global Management Inc, , Mastercard Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Aon PLC, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Glenn Greenberg 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenn+greenberg/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Glenn Greenberg
  1. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,365,785 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 8,639,966 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. Primerica Inc (PRI) - 1,929,120 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  4. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 7,495,661 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  5. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,346,129 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.47%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,346,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: (ATH)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 546,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.



