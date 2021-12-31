Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Runway Growth Finance Corp, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Sells , Bank Bradesco SA, Super Micro Computer Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Garrett Motion Inc, Runway Growth Finance Corp, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, sells , Bank Bradesco SA, Super Micro Computer Inc, , ICICI Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 253 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 12,001,153 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Vistra Corp (VST) - 28,899,812 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 68,834,814 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. New Position TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 68,834,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Runway Growth Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 19,979,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,164,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,323,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vale SA by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,668,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Azul SA by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,794,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 756,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reservoir Media Inc by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 849,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Braskem SA. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alpine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.25.