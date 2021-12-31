Sc China Holding Ltd Buys Full Truck Alliance Co, DiDi Global Inc, Roivant Sciences, Sells Futu Holdings, RLX Technology Inc, Illumina Inc

For the details of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+china+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD
- Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 36,507,597 shares, 27.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 28,841,696 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,749,999 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio.
- Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
- Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 1,900,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.38%. The holding were 36,507,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.87%. The holding were 28,841,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 4,953,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.
