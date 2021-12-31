Sc China Holding Ltd Buys Full Truck Alliance Co, DiDi Global Inc, Roivant Sciences, Sells Futu Holdings, RLX Technology Inc, Illumina Inc

New Purchases: YMM, DIDI, ROIV,

YMM, DIDI, ROIV, Reduced Positions: FUTU, RLX,

FUTU, RLX, Sold Out: ILMN,

N/a, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Full Truck Alliance Co, DiDi Global Inc, Roivant Sciences, sells Futu Holdings, RLX Technology Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc China Holding Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Sc China Holding Ltd owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 36,507,597 shares, 27.38% of the total portfolio. New Position DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 28,841,696 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,749,999 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 1,900,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.38%. The holding were 36,507,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.87%. The holding were 28,841,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 4,953,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.