CompuMed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD) ("CompuMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce fiscal 2022 1st quarter results:

FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the 1 st quarter was $1.54 million compared to $1.47 million a year ago and $1.45 million in the fiscal 4 th quarter of 2021 (increases of 4.6% and 5.9% respectively).

As of December 31, 2021, CompuMed had a cash + accounts receivable position of $2.8 million, down 8.5% from September 30, 2021, and up 7.6% from one year ago. Lower cash balances in the quarter reflect the timing of payment of staff bonuses as well as purchases of equipment. Considering the global supply chain disruptions, CompuMed purchased additional ECG device inventory but not yet deployed. This impacted cash in the 1st quarter.

As of this writing, CompuMed's proxies are in the mail and available online. We ask for your vote in favor of our proposals which we believe will add significantly to shareholder value over time. The many compelling reasons for these proposals are outlined in our previous press release.

We look forward to sharing the results of the vote with you at our upcoming meeting March 15, 2022. Please be aware that the meeting will be a formal shareholders meeting only, where we will announce the vote and adjourn the meeting. There will not be an opportunity for investors to ask questions of CompuMed leadership. However, as most of you are aware, we are available to address investor questions at: [email protected]. Please feel free to reach out to us.

About CompuMed, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink: CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care at reduced costs. Its telecardiology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. The company has been in business over 26 years and services over 1,000 clinical settings. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of CompuMed, Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our operations and the operations of our suppliers and clients, staffing levels and labor costs; (2) the timing and volume of business activity from our clients, our ability to continue to provide those services, and our liquidity and cash position; (3) our ability to protect the Company's net operating losses and tax benefits; (4) volatility and changes in our stock price, corporate or other market conditions; (5) the loss of, or reduction of business from, substantial clients; (6) changes in government policy or economic conditions; (7) increased competition; and (8) other factors contained in the Company's filings posted on the OTC Markets website.

David W. Pointer

Chairman of the Board of CompuMed

(509) 226-0846

