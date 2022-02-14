USA Truck Welcomes Shauna Jamison to its Leadership Team as SVP, Chief People Officer

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (Nasdaq:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas, continues to build a best in class executive leadership team and is pleased to welcome Shauna Jamison as SVP, Chief People Officer.

"We are excited to have Shauna join our leadership team at USA Truck. She brings over 20 years of human resources experience. She is a proven leader with deep expertise in transportation and all aspects of the associate experience, including recruitment, training and development, engagement, and building a winning culture. Shauna's arrival signals a seminal moment for our team members and reflects our commitment to make USA Truck a destination employer," said James Reed, president and CEO.

Jamison comes to USA Truck after serving as a senior director of human resources at a Fortune One retailer with over 22 years of service in operations and merchandising with 18 years in a human resources function. In this capacity, Ms. Jamison helped lead the transportation people organization through the many challenges of the pandemic. Her most notable recent successes include transforming driver experience in a tough job market that aided in attracting and hiring thousands of new drivers and creating new career paths for employees through new business programs and initiatives.

"My mission is to connect people with purpose. Purpose can be accomplished in business by developing the organization's culture, inspiring people to bring their full and authentic selves to work, and connecting employees to the business strategy. I am thrilled to join USA Truck to be a part of taking this organization to the next level," Jamison said.

"She will play a critical role in driving business outcomes by empowering our people to reach a new level of possibilities," says James Reed, president and CEO.

Jamison holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Arizona State University and a Master's in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

