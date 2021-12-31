Prism Advisors, Inc. Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: ZM, SUSB, VTIP, ROKU, SMOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Roku Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prism Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Prism Advisors, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 437,532 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 244,849 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 554,738 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 270,054 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 547,774 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%

Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.97 and $178.62, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.298800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 69.33%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prism Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Prism Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.

Prism Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 41.23%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Prism Advisors, Inc. still held 791 shares as of 2021-12-31.