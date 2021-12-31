Prism Advisors, Inc. Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: ZM, SUSB, VTIP, ROKU, SMOG,
- Added Positions: EFAV, GEM, QUAL, NOBL, FVD, MCHI, DGRO, EFA, LMBS, JPST, SCHV, DSI, PWB, CGW, RDVY, IEF, SUSA, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, QQQ, IWP, VTV, MTUM, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, MOAT,
For the details of Prism Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prism+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prism Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 437,532 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 244,849 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 554,738 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 270,054 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 547,774 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)
Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.97 and $178.62, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.298800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Prism Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 69.33%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Prism Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Prism Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Prism Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Prism Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Prism Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 41.23%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Prism Advisors, Inc. still held 791 shares as of 2021-12-31.
