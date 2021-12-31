Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Global Payments Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Gap Inc

- New Purchases: SNOW, GPN,
- Added Positions: CRWD, MU, VEEV, WW, SPLK, CTLT, SAIL, MYTE,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, CHGG, SWKS, AAPL, NVDA, MTSI, ATVI, SLAB,
- Sold Out: EL, GPS, FOUR, BBY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,220 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 101,000 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.89%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 70,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 36,530 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.64%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 31,300 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio.
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WW International Inc (WW)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in WW International Inc by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 220,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Reduced: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 20.64%. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $521.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 36,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Chegg Inc by 31.83%. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 86,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 27.27%. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 26.35%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 55,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 24.94%. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $152.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 30,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.
