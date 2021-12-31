Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Global Payments Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Gap Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, GPN,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Global Payments Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, WW International Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Gap Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,220 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 101,000 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.89% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 70,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 36,530 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.64% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 31,300 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in WW International Inc by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 220,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 20.64%. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $521.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 36,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Chegg Inc by 31.83%. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 86,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 27.27%. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 26.35%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 55,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 24.94%. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $152.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC still held 30,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.