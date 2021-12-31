Rice Partnership, LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, Sells WestRock Co, Ross Stores Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, UNH, WCN, ISRG, ESGV, STE, ITB, XLE, IBB, EWC, DVY, XLRE, IDV, MBB, PFF, IGF, EMB, XLK, XLC, IYF, XLU, IVV, IYG, LQD, EWZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells WestRock Co, Ross Stores Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rice Partnership, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rice Partnership, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,215 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,080 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 365,173 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 94,905 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,802 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $281.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $387.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 160.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 105.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $124.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $6.23.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.