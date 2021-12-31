Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Senvest Management, LLC Buys eBay Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Quidel Corp, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Essent Group

Investment company Senvest Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Quidel Corp, BTRS Holdings Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells Frontdoor Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Essent Group, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Senvest Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Senvest Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Senvest Management, LLC
  1. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 5,322,498 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
  2. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 7,677,933 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54%
  3. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,551,451 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.08%
  4. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 1,365,065 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  5. Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 3,586,017 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 3,001,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Guess? Inc (GES)

Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,026,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,446,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Redwire Corp (RDW)

Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Redwire Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)

Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Offerpad Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $8.63, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 89.08%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 3,551,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,274,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)

Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in BTRS Holdings Inc by 230.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 8,413,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 2693.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,396,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in Criteo SA by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 940,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerus Corp (CERS)

Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,648,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.

Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63.

Sold Out: Allot Ltd (ALLT)

Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allot Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $13.06.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)

Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44.



