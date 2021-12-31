Senvest Management, LLC Buys eBay Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Quidel Corp, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Essent Group

- New Purchases: PING, GES, AMWL, SI, RDW, OPAD, PATH, DMTK, SBNY, REE, SQSP, NXGN,
- Added Positions: EBAY, QDEL, CPRI, BTRS, SKIN, RDN, PLTK, CRTO, JBI, JBI, PFSI, WW, CERS, MGM, LMDX, TNL, VAC, CEVA, VRNS, CYBR, CGNT, CGNT, QMCO, MKFG, SIEN, AKTS, OTMO, ORGN,
- Reduced Positions: MSI, ESNT, ACLS, CIEN, FWONK, TSEM, SWCH, AMAT, VRA, GENI, VRNT, RDWR, ENVX, RKLY, ABST, LOOP,
- Sold Out: FTDR, PLNT, BBD, ALLT, ZNGA, AEVA, AMZN, PFDR, HUM, YPF, TBLA, TBLA, IACB, IMAX, DMYQ, QRVO, GRPN, DMRC, WOLF, PSFE, MYPS, MTTR, LMACA, GGAL,
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 5,322,498 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 7,677,933 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,551,451 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.08%
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 1,365,065 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 3,586,017 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 3,001,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guess? Inc (GES)
Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,026,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,446,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Redwire Corp (RDW)
Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Redwire Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)
Senvest Management, LLC initiated holding in Offerpad Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $8.63, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 89.08%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 3,551,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,274,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in BTRS Holdings Inc by 230.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 8,413,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 2693.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,396,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Criteo SA (CRTO)
Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in Criteo SA by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 940,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerus Corp (CERS)
Senvest Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,648,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63.Sold Out: Allot Ltd (ALLT)
Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allot Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $13.06.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)
Senvest Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44.
