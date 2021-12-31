Johnson Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: SQ, SCHA, SCHE, AR, HLF, ICLN, HYFM, HOOD, T, PAYX, ACN, DE, SCHO, SHOP,
- Added Positions: VV, VEA, BRK.B, VNQ, VWO, VB, FB, EEMS, AMZN, SCHC, BWX, GOOG, SCHR, JPM, VEU, CSCO, GOOGL, MAR, VSS, HD, XOM, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: VO, VTI, MINT, DBC, SYY, IPG, JNJ, MS, GRMN, MCD, PFE, AMGN, EMR, ETN, CME, BAC, MSFT, PEP, ECL, PSA, DUK, LMT, MGM, EXPE,
- Sold Out: VTEB, V, VGT, IVV, MUB, INTF, IWF, LRGF, IWM, RSP, TXN, XLF, WHR, WM, NXTP,
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,168,061 shares, 41.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,776,947 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.31%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 515,339 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 166,747 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 170,253 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 67,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,776,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1302.77%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 24,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 193,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 431,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1003.88%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.89 and $61.26, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 158,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55.
