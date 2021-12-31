Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Realty Income Corp, Sells Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Life Storage Inc

New Purchases: AIRC, ROIC, O, VTR, EPRT, EQR, HPP, DHI, STWD, EXR, INSE, COLD, MTH, NCLH, VCSA, WE,

AIRC, ROIC, O, VTR, EPRT, EQR, HPP, DHI, STWD, EXR, INSE, COLD, MTH, NCLH, VCSA, WE, Added Positions: SUI, EQIX, GLPI, SLG, STAG, BYD, HST, SHO, INVH, MTN, IGT, MLM, FRT, BLDR, DRH,

SUI, EQIX, GLPI, SLG, STAG, BYD, HST, SHO, INVH, MTN, IGT, MLM, FRT, BLDR, DRH, Reduced Positions: LSI, REG, SRC, REXR, HIW, CPT, WSC, PEAK, SMRT, EPR, PGRE, MPW, WYNN, SBAC, FR, PSTL, BRX,

LSI, REG, SRC, REXR, HIW, CPT, WSC, PEAK, SMRT, EPR, PGRE, MPW, WYNN, SBAC, FR, PSTL, BRX, Sold Out: MAA, ESS, PK, CONE, WY, CZR, SIX, LTCH, BOWX, KRC, RHP, BRG, IIPR, TPGS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Realty Income Corp, Ventas Inc, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sells Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Life Storage Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 3,924,289 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,820,764 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - 638,721 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,900,657 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 409,674 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 1,432,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,190,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 547,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 686,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,018,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 313,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 409,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 136.38%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $669.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,820,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 81.88%. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 557,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 95.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 360,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 80.55%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,334,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.