Mission Wealth Management, Lp Buys The Trade Desk Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Southern Co, SVB Financial Group

- New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, LDEM, IRT, DFAX, FBCG, FEX, BIIB, CZA, ESML, FXZ, SPGI, JHMM, ROBO, FIW, IR, FBND, IXUS, IYT, EAGG, DFIV, MDIV, BNDX, SCHV, BKNG, SCHW, CCI, FAST, KLAC, MNKD, MS, NDAQ, RSG, STX, UCTT, WDC, XLNX, HCA, LZ, ICLR, SFT, NOK,
- Added Positions: TTD, VTV, JNJ, CMF, VB, VUG, IEFA, MUB, BND, SUSA, VEA, VMBS, UNH, NUSC, VWO, MSFT, SPIB, DLN, IEMG, DFAS, SDG, DFAC, ESGE, VWOB, BRK.B, NVDA, SPY, AMZN, DFAI, ESGD, USRT, JPM, XEL, ZTS, DFAE, VSS, HPQ, DFAU, DFUS, NULV, SCZ, ABT, KO, GOOGL, UPS, GOOG, SQ, CORP, DIA, IJR, ITOT, NULG, SPUS, VO, MMM, AMD, EW, LLY, NEE, TT, MDT, NKE, NVO, LIN, PG, UL, UNP, V, PM, FB, VEEV, EMXC, ERTH, ESGU, HLAL, ICLN, IVV, IWD, IWF, NUDM, QQQ, SCHC, VHT, VIG, VNQI, PLD, ASML, ACN, ATVI, MO, HES, AEP, AMT, ADI, AON, BP, BLL, BAC, BK, BAX, BDX, BLK, CRH, CSX, CVS, CAT, FIS, CSCO, CL, COP, ED, GLW, CMI, DE, DEO, DOV, DD, ETN, EQIX, ERIC, FDX, FISV, F, GPC, GSK, GS, HIG, HUM, HBAN, IBM, IIVI, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IPG, INTU, SJM, J, MDLZ, LMT, MAR, MMC, MKC, MCK, MCHP, TAP, NOC, NVS, OKE, ORCL, PCAR, PPG, PEP, PEG, RELX, ROK, POOL, CRM, SONY, LUV, TRV, EQNR, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSM, TTE, TM, UAL, USB, RTX, WPP, WBS, YUM, CMG, SMFG, MA, BR, TMUS, FERG, AGNC, FTNT, KAR, GBDC, GM, MPC, APTV, PSX, PANW, ABBV, CNHI, SEDG, BKR, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, ZI, AOA, GWX, IBB, IJH, IJT, IVE, IWB, IWM, IWP, IWS, NUBD, ONEQ, SCHB, SCHX, SPHQ, SPSK, VBK, VCR, VV, VXUS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: JMST, AAPL, SIVB, VTI, JPST, AGG, JPHY, AVGO, TSLA, BA, DWM, VNQ, VYM, ANSS, PYPL, ABCL, VOO, T, ADBE, AMGN, NLY, CERN, CVX, COST, DUK, NFLX, PRU, PSA, QCOM, SHW, SPG, TFX, TPL, EBAY, BABA, WK, SNAP, DEM, HYLB, IFGL, IYR, SCHZ, CB, AMN, AFL, A, AXP, AZN, ADSK, SAN, BBY, CBRE, CDNS, C, CCEP, CMCSA, DHR, DECK, EME, EXPD, FDS, GIS, GILD, HON, K, KMB, LOW, MCD, MRK, MUFG, NTRS, ORA, PNC, ROST, SWKS, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TTC, VFC, VZ, VRTX, ANTM, WST, IRBT, BX, TDC, KKR, XYL, BFAM, BCC, GOGO, AY, KEYS, CABO, APPF, FINV, ARKK, EEM, EFAV, EFG, EFV, EMB, FREL, GLD, HYG, IUSV, PCY, QUAL, RWX, SCHE, SCHH, SDY, TIP, USMV, VCIT, VDC, VDE, VFH, VGT, VOX, VPU, VT,
- Sold Out: SO, WM, FDIS, HRC, ZM, TEAM, TOTL, LQD, AAXJ, FVRR, AMP, ZBRA, FRT, BMO, AGX, MDWD, SLVM, KD,
For the details of MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mission+wealth+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 657,781 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,354,452 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 577,726 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,275,700 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 1,014,730 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
Mission Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.81 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 274.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 351,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 138.43%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 161,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 102.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: (HRC)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Mission Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.
