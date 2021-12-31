Petix & Botte Co Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD

New Purchases: QQQ, GLDM, XMLV, PWR, PZA, FDN,

Investment company Petix & Botte Co buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2021Q4, Petix & Botte Co owns 82 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 109,237 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.74% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 136,915 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.27% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 234,512 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.6% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 192,579 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.31% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 94,870 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.77%

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 9,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $189.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $272.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $60.15.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $25.44 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $25.72.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.