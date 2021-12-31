O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Chemours Co, ArcBest Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, CC, ARCB, MP, CHRW, ARCH, KBR, AMZN, CVX, WFC, CF, NTR, EXPE, PSTG, PLNT, JPM, EXPD, HGV, AER, AMN, H, OLN, NUE, BRK.B, LNG, PUBM, PI, ORCL, OMCL, DPZ, ASO, MOH, IIPR, MDB, QLYS, OLPX, APP, ESI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Chemours Co, ArcBest Corp, MP Materials Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,860 shares, 53.59% of the total portfolio. New Position The Chemours Co (CC) - 42,353 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position ArcBest Corp (ARCB) - 9,310 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position MP Materials Corp (MP) - 24,653 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 8,913 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.59%. The holding were 81,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 42,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $40.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 24,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 9,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 10,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 72.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 14,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.