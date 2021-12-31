O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Chemours Co, ArcBest Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, CC, ARCB, MP, CHRW, ARCH, KBR, AMZN, CVX, WFC, CF, NTR, EXPE, PSTG, PLNT, JPM, EXPD, HGV, AER, AMN, H, OLN, NUE, BRK.B, LNG, PUBM, PI, ORCL, OMCL, DPZ, ASO, MOH, IIPR, MDB, QLYS, OLPX, APP, ESI,
- Added Positions: SEAS, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, NVDA, GS, ON, BAC, AMBA, HZNP, ZIM, MSFT, AAPL, ATKR, ACN,
- Sold Out: CRWD, PLTR, AMD, DXCM, SIVB, ZI, DDOG, SQ, LC, KLIC, NFLX, BSX, REGN, LULU, MELI, MRVI, FUBO, M, DT, EW, FANG, IGT, CPRT, ULTA, NOW, SIG, CAR, RGEN, LPX, MNDY, SITM, GLOB, MATX, CELH, CROX, X, TX, TNDM, LTHM, POWI, SWAV, TEX, EBAY, MS, BLDR, PWR, MGY, MTN, TW, NET, TRGP, DVN, ALGN, DLO, GNRC, RRR, CLR,
For the details of O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27neil+global+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,860 shares, 53.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 42,353 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ArcBest Corp (ARCB) - 9,310 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MP Materials Corp (MP) - 24,653 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 8,913 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.59%. The holding were 81,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 42,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $40.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 24,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 9,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 10,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 72.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 14,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. keeps buying