JT Stratford LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Southern Copper Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Southern Copper Corp, DocuSign Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2021Q4, JT Stratford LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JT Stratford LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jt+stratford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 114,261 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 150,219 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,783 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 45,622 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 177,036 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 177,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 59,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $369.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 73,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 321.45%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 150,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 816.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 371.56%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 18,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 248.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.