JT Stratford LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Southern Copper Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Just now
Investment company JT Stratford LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Southern Copper Corp, DocuSign Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2021Q4, JT Stratford LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JT Stratford LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 114,261 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 150,219 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.45%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,783 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 45,622 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 177,036 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 177,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 59,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $369.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (PSCE)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 73,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 321.45%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 150,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 816.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 371.56%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 18,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 248.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.



