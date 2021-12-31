JFG Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Shopify Inc, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: AEHR, SCHE, SCHF, SCHA, OPEN,

AEHR, SCHE, SCHF, SCHA, OPEN, Added Positions: MINT, VV, VEA, SCHC, VB, VNQ, VWO, EEMS, VTI, SPYX, PBW, DBC,

MINT, VV, VEA, SCHC, VB, VNQ, VWO, EEMS, VTI, SPYX, PBW, DBC, Reduced Positions: LBRT, AAPL, TFI, BWX, JNJ, MA, SCHO, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, PEP, PG, DIS, COST, SPY, LMT, MRK, VZ,

LBRT, AAPL, TFI, BWX, JNJ, MA, SCHO, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, PEP, PG, DIS, COST, SPY, LMT, MRK, VZ, Sold Out: SHOP, CFR, HAL, GEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Shopify Inc, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Apple Inc, Halliburton Co, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JFG Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, JFG Wealth Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JFG Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfg+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 370,172 shares, 30.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.89% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 749,546 shares, 28.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.61% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) - 3,275,876 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 476,939 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 47,844 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 77.61%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.47%. The holding were 749,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $202.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 370,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 476,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 62.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 188,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 52,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $57.89 and $61.26, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $121.23 and $138.94, with an estimated average price of $128.79.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14.