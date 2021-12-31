Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ws Management Lllp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Ws Management Lllp (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Newmont Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Regenxbio Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ws Management Lllp. As of 2021Q4, Ws Management Lllp owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ws+management+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 4,226,400 shares, 31.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 261 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.57%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 576,678 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 755,243 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.27%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 430,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 95,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 493.54%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 363.84%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 231,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 75.37%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 526,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 285,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.02.

Sold Out: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.17 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.74 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $2.



Here is the complete portfolio of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP. Also check out:

1. WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WS MANAGEMENT LLLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus