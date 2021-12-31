Ws Management Lllp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: COUR,

COUR, Added Positions: GLD, AMZN, BRK.B, NEM, CLF, RGNX, UBER, COP,

GLD, AMZN, BRK.B, NEM, CLF, RGNX, UBER, COP, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BRK.A, MU, NVDA, HMHC, TWTR, CTVA, TJX, ATI, RHP, MPC, ASA, KNX, LAMR, NCLH, ANGI, HA,

GOOGL, BRK.A, MU, NVDA, HMHC, TWTR, CTVA, TJX, ATI, RHP, MPC, ASA, KNX, LAMR, NCLH, ANGI, HA, Sold Out: FNF, WKHS, PRAA, SRPT, Z, ADVM, VMEO, TSVT,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Newmont Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Regenxbio Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ws Management Lllp. As of 2021Q4, Ws Management Lllp owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 95,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 493.54%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 363.84%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 231,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 75.37%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 526,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 285,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.02.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.17 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.74 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $2.