Prospector Partners Llc Buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darden Restaurants Inc, Kemper Corp, Sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Aflac Inc, Kinross Gold Corp

Guilford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darden Restaurants Inc, Kemper Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Littelfuse Inc, sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Aflac Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Circor International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospector Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Prospector Partners Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 174,960 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 37,277 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Comerica Inc (CMA) - 275,350 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 329,780 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 131,284 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 111,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 111,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 235,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 95,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $271.17 and $331.07, with an estimated average price of $302.95. The stock is now traded at around $253.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 161,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 124,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Circor International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $47.73.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.