Prospector Partners Llc Buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darden Restaurants Inc, Kemper Corp, Sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Aflac Inc, Kinross Gold Corp

- New Purchases: KMPR, KL, CBTX, ABTX,
- Added Positions: ST, DRI, BRK.B, LFUS, PFE, MDT, CCMP, GL, NUVA, SJM, NTB, AXTA, FBP, CW, FHI, VOYA, HHC, NDLS, Y, CHD, MDLZ, VEC, MPB, MOG.A, UVSP, DHIL, TWNK, KEY, C, QCRH, RE, FARO, NEM, HONE, WRB, CI, HSIC, OTIS, FSBC, FSBC, SU, SSB, CL, CVCY, IVZ,
- Reduced Positions: HTBI, SLB, USB, PXD, AJG, BRO, KGC, HES, AEM, PNR, RHI, PAYX, CBOE, JPM, LDOS, MRK, FBMS, PGR, PCSB, PNC, MMC, LPX, HD, DVN, ABT, FHN, GD, PPLT, OBNK, KO, PJT, PYPL, ETN, XOM, RTX, SNV, JNJ, PG, MSFT, ORCL, CARR,
- Sold Out: AFL, CIR, EFSC, SIGI, LPRO,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 174,960 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 37,277 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Comerica Inc (CMA) - 275,350 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 329,780 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 131,284 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 111,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBTX Inc (CBTX)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 111,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 235,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 95,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $271.17 and $331.07, with an estimated average price of $302.95. The stock is now traded at around $253.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 161,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 124,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.Sold Out: Circor International Inc (CIR)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Circor International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $47.73.Sold Out: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $79.38.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.
