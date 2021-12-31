Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Prospector Partners Llc Buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darden Restaurants Inc, Kemper Corp, Sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Aflac Inc, Kinross Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Guilford, CT, based Investment company Prospector Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darden Restaurants Inc, Kemper Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Littelfuse Inc, sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Aflac Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Circor International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospector Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Prospector Partners Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospector+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 174,960 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
  2. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 37,277 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. Comerica Inc (CMA) - 275,350 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  4. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 329,780 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  5. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 131,284 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 111,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 111,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 235,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 95,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $271.17 and $331.07, with an estimated average price of $302.95. The stock is now traded at around $253.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 161,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 124,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

Sold Out: Circor International Inc (CIR)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Circor International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Sold Out: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $47.73.

Sold Out: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus