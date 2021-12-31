Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Teradyne Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells 3M Co, McDonald's Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: TER, DIS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMT, AMZN, CNI, EW, GOOGL, KDP, V, HD, PEP, JNJ, PAR, PG, ATR, GGG, NVDA, TYL, UL, NKE, ALC, GOOG, NVS, ECL, COP, EPD, EMR, JJSF, UNP, MTD, ROL, FUTY, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, RTX, INTC, NVO, LMAT, SON, AMGN, NEE, GPC,
- Sold Out: MCD, IEF, SREV,
For the details of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowell+blake+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,921 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 54,955 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,401 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,740 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,616 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: ServiceSource International Inc (SREV)
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceSource International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.94 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. Also check out:
1. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. keeps buying