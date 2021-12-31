Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Teradyne Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells 3M Co, McDonald's Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: TER, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Teradyne Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells 3M Co, McDonald's Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, LeMaitre Vascular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,921 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 54,955 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,401 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,740 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,616 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceSource International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.94 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.17.