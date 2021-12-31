Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI U

New Purchases: XSOE, SPTI, SPSB, QQEW, PFE, NVDA, CVX, SCHW, ACIM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd (CDC) - 298,158 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 244,065 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.39% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 135,374 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.02% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 333,645 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1101.50% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,536 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.36%

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 47,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 34,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 34,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1101.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.29%. The holding were 333,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1443.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 203,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 566.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 338,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 192,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $120.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 71,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1125.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 105,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.