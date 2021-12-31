Valueworks Llc Buys Mesabi Trust, Eneti Inc, Tidewater Inc, Sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Williams Inc

New Purchases: BKLN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mesabi Trust, Eneti Inc, Tidewater Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2021Q4, Valueworks Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 529,540 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 506,899 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,096,470 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 512,161 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.20% Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 365,770 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Mesabi Trust by 178.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $36.71, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 512,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 138.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 516,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Tidewater Inc by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 472,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.