Valueworks Llc Buys Mesabi Trust, Eneti Inc, Tidewater Inc, Sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Williams Inc

- New Purchases: BKLN,
- Added Positions: MSB, NETI, TDW, MBI, UNTC, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: WLL, MU, TUSK,
- Sold Out: HYMC, WMB,
For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of VALUEWORKS LLC
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 529,540 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 506,899 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,096,470 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 512,161 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.20%
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 365,770 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mesabi Trust (MSB)
Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Mesabi Trust by 178.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $36.71, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 512,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eneti Inc (NETI)
Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 138.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 516,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tidewater Inc (TDW)
Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Tidewater Inc by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 472,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.12.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.
