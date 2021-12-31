Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Valueworks Llc Buys Mesabi Trust, Eneti Inc, Tidewater Inc, Sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Williams Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mesabi Trust, Eneti Inc, Tidewater Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2021Q4, Valueworks Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VALUEWORKS LLC
  1. Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 529,540 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  2. United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 506,899 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  3. MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,096,470 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  4. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 512,161 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.20%
  5. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 365,770 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Mesabi Trust by 178.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $36.71, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 512,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eneti Inc (NETI)

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 138.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 516,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Tidewater Inc by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 472,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC)

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.



