General Atlantic, L.p. Buys HireRight Holdings Corp, Samsara Inc, BuzzFeed Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Duolingo Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: HRT, IOT, BZFD, SONX, SMAR, OKTA, CRWD, ARCE, PDD,

HRT, IOT, BZFD, SONX, SMAR, OKTA, CRWD, ARCE, PDD, Added Positions: XP, KNBE,

XP, KNBE, Reduced Positions: DLO, OPEN, ALHC, EWCZ, DNA,

DLO, OPEN, ALHC, EWCZ, DNA, Sold Out: DUOL, PTON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HireRight Holdings Corp, Samsara Inc, BuzzFeed Inc, Sonendo Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Duolingo Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, General Atlantic, L.p. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $13 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+atlantic%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) - 97,209,436 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio. DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 57,310,939 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 61,384,475 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. XP Inc (XP) - 48,867,650 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 70,069,317 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 29,719,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 6,780,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,862,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,267,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. added to a holding in KnowBe4 Inc by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 234,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Atlantic, L.p. sold out a holding in Duolingo Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66.

General Atlantic, L.p. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.