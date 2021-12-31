Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
General Atlantic, L.p. Buys HireRight Holdings Corp, Samsara Inc, BuzzFeed Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Duolingo Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Investment company General Atlantic, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys HireRight Holdings Corp, Samsara Inc, BuzzFeed Inc, Sonendo Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Duolingo Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, General Atlantic, L.p. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $13 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.
  1. Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) - 97,209,436 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 57,310,939 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
  3. Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 61,384,475 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. XP Inc (XP) - 48,867,650 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
  5. Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 70,069,317 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
New Purchase: HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT)

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 29,719,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 6,780,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,862,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonendo Inc (SONX)

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,267,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

General Atlantic, L.p. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)

General Atlantic, L.p. added to a holding in KnowBe4 Inc by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 234,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

General Atlantic, L.p. sold out a holding in Duolingo Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

General Atlantic, L.p. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.



