Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $63.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 66,475,272 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 97,963,022 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 90,373,834 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 52,258,635 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 44,633,989 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in REE Automotive Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.85%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,172,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,783,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,691,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.