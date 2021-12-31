Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: T, CSCO, XOM, JNJ, PG, SBUX, VZ, UPST, REE, LCID, SCHG, SCHO, SPTS, VTI, XLK,
- Added Positions: SCHP, SCHE, VCIT, SCHA, FNDX, FNDF, SCHX, SPIB, FNDE, MBB, FNDA, SCHF, VMBS, FNDC, VB, PXH, PXF, PDN, VTEB, HAUZ, VOO, SCHR, HDEF, VEA, IAU, TFI, SCHC, IEMG, EBND, SCHH, PWZ, VSS, HYLB, SCHD, PRFZ, SPIP, CMF, IAGG, PRF, VGIT, MSFT, BKLN, HD, SPTL, IEP, SCHI, SCHZ, IGSB, SCHQ, SCHJ, GLTR, QQQ, PFFD, PFF, IEI, JNK,
- Reduced Positions: VYMI, VNQI, USRT, BNDX, MLPA, VYM, VWO, VNQ, USHY, SHYG, SCHB, PSK, AMZN, EMLC, BND, AGG, TSLA, NVDA, GOOGL, BRK.B, AAPL,
- Sold Out: GOOG, VEU,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 66,475,272 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 97,963,022 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 90,373,834 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 52,258,635 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 44,633,989 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in REE Automotive Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.85%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,172,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,783,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,691,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.
