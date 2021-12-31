Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Schlumberger

- New Purchases: FIS, CAT, BKE, BKNG, GSLC, QUAL, VO, PDBC, DUK, ITOT, NVDA, VNQ, XLNX,
- Added Positions: IVV, XOM, JPM, RIO, ULTA, AIMC, TWNK, PRU, MBB, TLT, IJH, SLYV, BRK.B, PXD, IGSB, LLY, DBEF, IGIB, VMW, IWR, GOOGL, XLK, NI, ABBV, LEVI, IWM, TRV, COF, CI, INTC, DIS, VTI, TMO, WM, VIG, UNP, OTIS, NKE, LRCX, IWF, AGZ, FAST, EMR, COP, BP, BA,
- Reduced Positions: T, CHKP, SLB, AAPL, CMI, ADI, BMY, MSFT, TEL, VRTX, ACWX, VONG, IWD, QCOM, SPY, D, FISV, IVW, JNJ, PEP, UNH, VTRS, AMZN, CHTR, CVX, CFG, CVS, DISCK, FSLR, HBI, HON, IBM, IQV, LDOS, MCK, MRK, WSM, ADBE, GOOG, AIG, APAM, BWA, AVGO, BR, CACI, CFX, CMCSA, CTVA, COST, CR, CSX, EIX, EPAM, EQIX, FCX, GATX, GPN, IPG, IEI, IGV, GNMA, IWS, IJK, TIP, JCI, KEY, KHC, LMT, LOW, MA, FB, NLOK, OHI, PANW, PII, PFG, PG, RTX, SPG, SJM, SBUX, TJX, USB, VZ, VNT, WBA, WMT, WFC, ZBH, ZTS, ABT, AKAM, AMT, AON, ADP, BLL, BSX, DLR, INGR, SHY, EFA, IWP, MPC, MCD, ORCL, OGN, PCRX, O, XLF, XLY, XLP, XLV, XLI, TFC, VVV, BSV, VB, VOX, VHT, VGT, V, XYL,
- Sold Out: IAA, BHP, BUD, HRC, KO,
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 700,125 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 474,803 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,957 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 157,391 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,490 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2545.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 205,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 93.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 81.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 72,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 788.44%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 56.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 220,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 91.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.Sold Out: (HRC)
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
