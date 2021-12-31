EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Flex LNG, Tricon Residential Inc, Impinj Inc, Sells Precision Drilling Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Everi Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FLNG, TCN, PI, EXTR, PERI, FWRD, OAS, GRBK, KFRC, SGH, BXC, TSEM, VET, REXR, ESLT, ARLO, CYBR, EGP, WSC, CF, WD, ARCB, KNX, KZR, VIST, FDS, SLAB, LAC, BLDR, LSI, TREX, RYAN, LAND, IPAR, OMCL, PSTG, CRNX, MATX, FR, RHI, ASGN, SHOO, BJ, NPO, JEF, STC, TTGT, TNDM, ITCI, NEWR, AX, LXU, HUBG, PDFS, INBX, MTRN, WOLF, PLAB, RILY, BRDG, BDC, GOOD, MGPI, PIPR, VSEC, CPRX, SMCI, APTS, TWNK, FHTX, HEES, TRUP, LAUR, AMTB, CCS, BW, RXDX, RXDX, CSGS, GRC, IMKTA, TITN, INDI, XPOF, ANAB, RCUS, SI, ITOS, SIG, MRAM, BRY, CCB, LTRX, ZUO, STKS, MMI, APYX, EYPT, ENTA, KRYS, CDXS, CIVI, CIVI, LEU, SMIN, ONEW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flex LNG, Tricon Residential Inc, Impinj Inc, Nova, Extreme Networks Inc, sells Precision Drilling Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Everi Holdings Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Celldex Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Global Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, EAM Global Investors LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 90,630 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.60% Flex LNG Ltd (FLNG) - 442,736 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Endava PLC (DAVA) - 45,332 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91% Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 158,492 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.73% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 86,302 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.96%

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Flex LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 442,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 435,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 74,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 355,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 232,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 45,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in Nova Ltd by 78.60%. The purchase prices were between $97.19 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $121.7. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 90,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 86,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 105.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 110.80%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 158,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 110.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $69.2, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in BRP Inc. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72.