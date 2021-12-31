Qualcomm Inc Buys Matterport Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Globalstar Inc, Borqs Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: MTTR, S, S, SNCE, GFS, MIMO, SPIR, SG, CYN, CTK,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM,
- Sold Out: GSAT, BRQS,
For the details of QUALCOMM INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qualcomm+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QUALCOMM INC
- Matterport Inc (MTTR) - 11,325,988 shares, 44.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SentinelOne Inc (S) - 1,900,380 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 429,359 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.57%
- Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) - 5,129,611 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.34%. The holding were 11,325,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.2%. The holding were 1,900,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 5,129,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 531,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO)
Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,260,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)
Qualcomm Inc sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.46.Sold Out: Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS)
Qualcomm Inc sold out a holding in Borqs Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.52.
