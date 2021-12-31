Qualcomm Inc Buys Matterport Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Globalstar Inc, Borqs Technologies Inc

New Purchases: MTTR, S, S, SNCE, GFS, MIMO, SPIR, SG, CYN, CTK,

Investment company Qualcomm Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Matterport Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Globalstar Inc, Borqs Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qualcomm Inc. As of 2021Q4, Qualcomm Inc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Matterport Inc (MTTR) - 11,325,988 shares, 44.34% of the total portfolio. New Position SentinelOne Inc (S) - 1,900,380 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 429,359 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.57% Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) - 5,129,611 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.34%. The holding were 11,325,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.2%. The holding were 1,900,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.2%. The holding were 1,900,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 5,129,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 531,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,260,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qualcomm Inc sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.46.

Qualcomm Inc sold out a holding in Borqs Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.52.