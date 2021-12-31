Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Qualcomm Inc Buys Matterport Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Globalstar Inc, Borqs Technologies Inc

Investment company Qualcomm Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Matterport Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Globalstar Inc, Borqs Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qualcomm Inc. As of 2021Q4, Qualcomm Inc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of QUALCOMM INC
  1. Matterport Inc (MTTR) - 11,325,988 shares, 44.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 1,900,380 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 429,359 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.57%
  5. Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) - 5,129,611 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Matterport Inc (MTTR)

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.34%. The holding were 11,325,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.2%. The holding were 1,900,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE)

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 5,129,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 531,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO)

Qualcomm Inc initiated holding in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,260,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

Qualcomm Inc sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.46.

Sold Out: Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS)

Qualcomm Inc sold out a holding in Borqs Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.52.



