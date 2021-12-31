Advisor Resource Council Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Overstock.com Inc, Olin Corp, Vale SA

New Purchases: SPTL, VWO, OEF, VB, TIP, DGRW, VV, VEU, SHV, IVW, SCHF, VT, VEA, DIA, UPST, JNK, IYW, GAA, TGT, VUG, ABT, MARA, XBI, RF, IVE, COST, JBL, VCSH, WCC, ATEN, FLGT, BSCM, BSJM, IJS, VFH, VTEB, KMI, HFRO, HGLB, AGOX, CEFS, SPEM, SPMB, VGSH, TMO, PANW, CRWD, SI, SPSM, BLDR, DVLU, SCHE, SPTS, VDE, VOT, VXF, CNC, PHDG, A, MCK, NFLX, QCOM, UMC, FNX, FTXR, ITOT, PRF, AAP, HIG, LRCX, AVK, IAU, SRLN, TAIL, CVS, WMT, RH, IGF, OMFS, PICB, QDEF, ROBO, SPIP, TLT, TOTL, XT, DVN, EW, UPS, MA, EXG, BX, TEAM, DFAC, DIAL, PTBD, SLV, WOOD, LKQ, MRO, RTX, NXDT, AVGO, FSK, BILL, BOND, VIGI, VSS, VXUS, WFIG, DKS, MCD, SO, CMG, JGH, TDOC, DOW, FNK, GTO, HYGV, MDYG, MGK, QYLD, LOW, MU, SBUX, UNP, NEA, BIL, DGRO, FRI, MINT, MUB, PBND, QQQM, SCHA, SCHB, SPLV, VBK, MMM, LNT, MO, AMGN, FIS, COP, STZ, CUZ, DHI, DE, ENB, IRM, MS, OKE, PRU, SLB, SWK, SYY, BRK.A, DNP, RVT, NZF, PM, APTV, ARDC, IRT, ABNB, AGGY, AOA, EFA, EMCB, FPE, FYT, FYX, ICF, ICVT, IEF, QLD, SCHD, VTIP, XSD, CB, ALL, BP, BMRN, BMY, CRAI, SCHW, CL, LLY, EPD, MNST, ITW, ICE, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MRK, ES, ORLY, BKNG, SHW, SPB, ASG, NAD, NVG, IGD, DAL, ETJ, GOF, MELI, FSD, ENPH, ZTS, EVA, PLYM, BLOK, BNDX, BSJN, DLN, DVY, FTA, IUSG, IUSV, IVOL, IYR, JETS, KBWD, MGC, PFFD, RDVY, RPV, SOXX, SPYD, SYLD, TMFC, VCR, VIOV, VMBS, VTWO, WBIY, XLG, PLD, ACN, AFL, AEP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, BMRC, BDX, BSX, KMX, CIEN, CTAS, CLF, CBSH, CPRT, CCI, DCP, DPZ, DUK, EMR, FDX, FNF, GE, GIFI, WELL, PPG, LIN, DGX, RRC, O, SBAC, SWN, STE, TSM, THC, TXT, TBBK, TSCO, TRMK, TSN, URI, WBA, ANTM, WFC, WMB, USA, NUV, VKQ, OIA, TNL, TMUS, TEL, LULU, FRBA, FTNT, KKR, PSX, JRI, AAL, SHOP, BLD, LITE, NIO, ALC, UBER, DKNG, RBLX, COIN, AAXJ, ANGL, BIBL, BIV, BNO, BSCN, CMBS, DWLD, FEP, FTC, FTSL, FXZ, HIPS, HYD, IBB, IBUY, IEI, IJJ, IVOO, IWN, IWV, IXUS, KNG, MDY, MFMS, PCY, PREF, PRFZ, PSK, PSR, PULS, PWV, RWJ, SCHX, SLYG, SLYV, SPMO, SRVR, TIPX, VLU, XYLD, AMRN, ONCY, PAA, CLMT, VFL, EOD, CGC, VCIF, LSEA, MJ, XNET,

SPLG, SPY, XLK, QQQ, VIG, SPTM, XLF, XLY, XLE, SPYV, AAPL, XLB, XLV, XLRE, SPMD, AMZN, XLC, XLI, XLP, VOO, MSFT, ARKK, CBND, VTI, TSLA, GOOGL, SHY, XLU, FB, XOM, NVDA, PAVE, RSP, SPAB, KBE, FTGC, SPTI, PDBC, SPDW, VNQ, HD, SPHY, AOD, HYG, LQD, CARR, EPI, PSCI, JPM, FUBO, BAC, VGT, OMI, RODM, SLY, CBRE, INTU, JNJ, PG, ULST, LEN, AWP, BND, F, DIS, GOOG, FEU, T, RWR, SPYG, VYM, IT, V, AMD, BRK.B, DXC, LH, VO, CVX, GS, PEP, AVTR, NVST, IWB, SPGP, CSCO, CLH, PFE, VZ, IQV, ESI, SWCH, BA, KO, EL, FHN, EVR, GHY, IWF, IWM, CMCSA, PXD, UNH, EXP, LUV, GDEN, SUPN, ABBV, ALLY, AGG, SDY, VTV, ADBE, CAT, NCR, UNIT, DOCU, HUSV, IJR, STIP, ROK, TXN, SQ, IJH, NEE, IBM, NKE, PWR, CRM, PYPL, BSV, AMP, GILD, INTC, WM, FIXD, IVV, PTLC, XOUT, AXP, DHR, SIVB, AWK, MSCI, DG, PLTR, PUBM, EPS, IEFA, IEMG, VCIT, ARCC, MSI, TDF, NEWP, NXPI, CZR, SILV, IGIB, IGSB, EFG, FXL, USHY, Reduced Positions: OSTK, BXC, EEM, IWD, IWR, AOR, USMV, PTNQ, GTES, HWM, SKX, AOM, QRVO, MAT, GLD, TWTR, PTMC, HRL, RPG, GM, HDMV, JMIA, QUAL, LMBS, PWB, BIO, FLEX, TREX, EVFM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Overstock.com Inc, Olin Corp, Vale SA, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor Resource Council. As of 2021Q4, Advisor Resource Council owns 566 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 161,507 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.93% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,086,004 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1630.90% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 200,621 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,752 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.25% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 667,335 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.61%

Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 393,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 274,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 91,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1630.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,086,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 161,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 296.73%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 200,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 250.25%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 71,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 1348.25%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 126,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 295.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 667,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.

Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8.