Advisor Resource Council Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Overstock.com Inc, Olin Corp, Vale SA

- New Purchases: SPTL, VWO, OEF, VB, TIP, DGRW, VV, VEU, SHV, IVW, SCHF, VT, VEA, DIA, UPST, JNK, IYW, GAA, TGT, VUG, ABT, MARA, XBI, RF, IVE, COST, JBL, VCSH, WCC, ATEN, FLGT, BSCM, BSJM, IJS, VFH, VTEB, KMI, HFRO, HGLB, AGOX, CEFS, SPEM, SPMB, VGSH, TMO, PANW, CRWD, SI, SPSM, BLDR, DVLU, SCHE, SPTS, VDE, VOT, VXF, CNC, PHDG, A, MCK, NFLX, QCOM, UMC, FNX, FTXR, ITOT, PRF, AAP, HIG, LRCX, AVK, IAU, SRLN, TAIL, CVS, WMT, RH, IGF, OMFS, PICB, QDEF, ROBO, SPIP, TLT, TOTL, XT, DVN, EW, UPS, MA, EXG, BX, TEAM, DFAC, DIAL, PTBD, SLV, WOOD, LKQ, MRO, RTX, NXDT, AVGO, FSK, BILL, BOND, VIGI, VSS, VXUS, WFIG, DKS, MCD, SO, CMG, JGH, TDOC, DOW, FNK, GTO, HYGV, MDYG, MGK, QYLD, LOW, MU, SBUX, UNP, NEA, BIL, DGRO, FRI, MINT, MUB, PBND, QQQM, SCHA, SCHB, SPLV, VBK, MMM, LNT, MO, AMGN, FIS, COP, STZ, CUZ, DHI, DE, ENB, IRM, MS, OKE, PRU, SLB, SWK, SYY, BRK.A, DNP, RVT, NZF, PM, APTV, ARDC, IRT, ABNB, AGGY, AOA, EFA, EMCB, FPE, FYT, FYX, ICF, ICVT, IEF, QLD, SCHD, VTIP, XSD, CB, ALL, BP, BMRN, BMY, CRAI, SCHW, CL, LLY, EPD, MNST, ITW, ICE, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MRK, ES, ORLY, BKNG, SHW, SPB, ASG, NAD, NVG, IGD, DAL, ETJ, GOF, MELI, FSD, ENPH, ZTS, EVA, PLYM, BLOK, BNDX, BSJN, DLN, DVY, FTA, IUSG, IUSV, IVOL, IYR, JETS, KBWD, MGC, PFFD, RDVY, RPV, SOXX, SPYD, SYLD, TMFC, VCR, VIOV, VMBS, VTWO, WBIY, XLG, PLD, ACN, AFL, AEP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, BMRC, BDX, BSX, KMX, CIEN, CTAS, CLF, CBSH, CPRT, CCI, DCP, DPZ, DUK, EMR, FDX, FNF, GE, GIFI, WELL, PPG, LIN, DGX, RRC, O, SBAC, SWN, STE, TSM, THC, TXT, TBBK, TSCO, TRMK, TSN, URI, WBA, ANTM, WFC, WMB, USA, NUV, VKQ, OIA, TNL, TMUS, TEL, LULU, FRBA, FTNT, KKR, PSX, JRI, AAL, SHOP, BLD, LITE, NIO, ALC, UBER, DKNG, RBLX, COIN, AAXJ, ANGL, BIBL, BIV, BNO, BSCN, CMBS, DWLD, FEP, FTC, FTSL, FXZ, HIPS, HYD, IBB, IBUY, IEI, IJJ, IVOO, IWN, IWV, IXUS, KNG, MDY, MFMS, PCY, PREF, PRFZ, PSK, PSR, PULS, PWV, RWJ, SCHX, SLYG, SLYV, SPMO, SRVR, TIPX, VLU, XYLD, AMRN, ONCY, PAA, CLMT, VFL, EOD, CGC, VCIF, LSEA, MJ, XNET,
- Added Positions: SPLG, SPY, XLK, QQQ, VIG, SPTM, XLF, XLY, XLE, SPYV, AAPL, XLB, XLV, XLRE, SPMD, AMZN, XLC, XLI, XLP, VOO, MSFT, ARKK, CBND, VTI, TSLA, GOOGL, SHY, XLU, FB, XOM, NVDA, PAVE, RSP, SPAB, KBE, FTGC, SPTI, PDBC, SPDW, VNQ, HD, SPHY, AOD, HYG, LQD, CARR, EPI, PSCI, JPM, FUBO, BAC, VGT, OMI, RODM, SLY, CBRE, INTU, JNJ, PG, ULST, LEN, AWP, BND, F, DIS, GOOG, FEU, T, RWR, SPYG, VYM, IT, V, AMD, BRK.B, DXC, LH, VO, CVX, GS, PEP, AVTR, NVST, IWB, SPGP, CSCO, CLH, PFE, VZ, IQV, ESI, SWCH, BA, KO, EL, FHN, EVR, GHY, IWF, IWM, CMCSA, PXD, UNH, EXP, LUV, GDEN, SUPN, ABBV, ALLY, AGG, SDY, VTV, ADBE, CAT, NCR, UNIT, DOCU, HUSV, IJR, STIP, ROK, TXN, SQ, IJH, NEE, IBM, NKE, PWR, CRM, PYPL, BSV, AMP, GILD, INTC, WM, FIXD, IVV, PTLC, XOUT, AXP, DHR, SIVB, AWK, MSCI, DG, PLTR, PUBM, EPS, IEFA, IEMG, VCIT, ARCC, MSI, TDF, NEWP, NXPI, CZR, SILV, IGIB, IGSB, EFG, FXL, USHY,
- Reduced Positions: OSTK, BXC, EEM, IWD, IWR, AOR, USMV, PTNQ, GTES, HWM, SKX, AOM, QRVO, MAT, GLD, TWTR, PTMC, HRL, RPG, GM, HDMV, JMIA, QUAL, LMBS, PWB, BIO, FLEX, TREX, EVFM,
- Sold Out: OLN, VALE, NLY, ZEN, ACHC, UTHR, FV, UGA, EFV, KRE, FSM, KD,
For the details of Advisor Resource Council's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+resource+council/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Advisor Resource Council
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 161,507 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.93%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,086,004 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1630.90%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 200,621 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.73%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,752 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.25%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 667,335 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.61%
Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 393,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 274,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Advisor Resource Council initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 91,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1630.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,086,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 161,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 296.73%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 200,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 250.25%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 71,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 1348.25%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 126,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Advisor Resource Council added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 295.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 667,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Olin Corp (OLN)
Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.Sold Out: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Advisor Resource Council sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Advisor Resource Council. Also check out:
