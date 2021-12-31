RWWM, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Added Positions: BABA,

Loomis, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWWM, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, RWWM, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWWM, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwwm%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,754,694 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,599,312 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,011,507 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.13% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 325,813 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 2,656,584 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65%

RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 111.13%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 1,011,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RWWM, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.