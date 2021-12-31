RWWM, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Loomis, CA, based Investment company RWWM, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWWM, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, RWWM, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of RWWM, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwwm%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,754,694 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,599,312 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,011,507 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.13%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 325,813 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 2,656,584 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65%
RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 111.13%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 1,011,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
RWWM, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
