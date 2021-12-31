Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BioImpact Capital LLC Buys ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lucira Health Inc, Avrobio Inc

Investment company BioImpact Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Lucira Health Inc, Avrobio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BioImpact Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, BioImpact Capital LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $549 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BioImpact Capital LLC
  1. Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 7,648,268 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 1,844,727 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
  3. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 1,639,849 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) - 12,350,971 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Merus NV (MRUS) - 927,302 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

BioImpact Capital LLC initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

BioImpact Capital LLC added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 379,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lucira Health Inc (LHDX)

BioImpact Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lucira Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $6.38.



