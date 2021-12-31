BioImpact Capital LLC Buys ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lucira Health Inc, Avrobio Inc

New Purchases: ACAD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Lucira Health Inc, Avrobio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BioImpact Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, BioImpact Capital LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $549 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 7,648,268 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 1,844,727 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45% Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 1,639,849 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) - 12,350,971 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Merus NV (MRUS) - 927,302 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

BioImpact Capital LLC initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BioImpact Capital LLC added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 379,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BioImpact Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lucira Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $6.38.