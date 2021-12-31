Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Buys Braze Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Monday.Com, Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: BRZE, AVDX, OKTA, TWLO,

BRZE, AVDX, OKTA, TWLO, Reduced Positions: MNDY, IAS,

MNDY, IAS, Sold Out: SNOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Braze Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Okta Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Monday.Com, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sapphire+ventures%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 895,559 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.76% JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 8,102,173 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 8,876,555 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% Braze Inc (BRZE) - 1,745,381 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 6,448,005 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.22%. The holding were 1,745,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,897,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 133,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $195.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.