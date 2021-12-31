Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Buys Braze Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Monday.Com, Snowflake Inc

For the details of SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sapphire+ventures%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C.
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 895,559 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.76%
- JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 8,102,173 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 8,876,555 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
- Braze Inc (BRZE) - 1,745,381 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 6,448,005 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.22%. The holding were 1,745,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,897,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 133,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $195.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.
