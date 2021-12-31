Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Buys Braze Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Monday.Com, Snowflake Inc

Investment company Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Braze Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Okta Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Monday.Com, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C.
  1. Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 895,559 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.76%
  2. JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 8,102,173 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio.
  3. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 8,876,555 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
  4. Braze Inc (BRZE) - 1,745,381 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 6,448,005 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Braze Inc (BRZE)

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.22%. The holding were 1,745,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,897,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 133,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $195.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.



