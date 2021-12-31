AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys Datadog Inc, Unity Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: U, DASH, ABNB, FLYW, HNST, DIBS, QTRX, METC, MQ, FUTU, TXG,

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datadog Inc, Unity Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, UiPath Inc, sells Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Annexon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlpInvest Partners B.V.. As of 2021Q4, AlpInvest Partners B.V. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,990,400 shares, 54.25% of the total portfolio. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 163,366 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 411.13% Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 972,735 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 398,460 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.19% Unity Software Inc (U) - 109,264 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 109,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 45,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 30,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 73,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 258,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 411.13%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 163,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 398,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 109,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 135.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Annexon Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $22, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.