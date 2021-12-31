Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys Datadog Inc, Unity Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company AlpInvest Partners B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Datadog Inc, Unity Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, UiPath Inc, sells Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Annexon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlpInvest Partners B.V.. As of 2021Q4, AlpInvest Partners B.V. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AlpInvest Partners B.V.
  1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,990,400 shares, 54.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 163,366 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 411.13%
  3. Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 972,735 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 398,460 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.19%
  5. Unity Software Inc (U) - 109,264 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 109,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 45,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 30,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 73,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 258,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 411.13%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 163,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 398,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 109,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 135.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Sold Out: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Sold Out: Annexon Inc (ANNX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Annexon Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $22, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.



