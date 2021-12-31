Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Cactus Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Cactus Inc, AT&T Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. As of 2021Q4, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 356 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 708,426 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,588,526 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 486,597 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 152,706 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,223,682 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in TCG BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.36 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 399,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 332,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 66.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 154,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 339.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $403.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Cactus Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.17.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 31.57%. The sale prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc still held 2,125,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.24%. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc still held 111,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 78.7%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $210.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc still held 4,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 93.9%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc still held 9,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6%. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc still held 6,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced to a holding in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc still held 183,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.