Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BlackRock Inc

- New Purchases: HUBB, O, GE, MAC, PII, ST, BSX, MANH, CRM, VIVO, UHS, MAS, SSD, SMBC, ETSY, VTR, GRPN, BBCP, NVS, WRB, ADSK,
- Added Positions: AZPN, VRTX, ALLY, AZN, BRK.B, VMW, CMCSA, LLY, CSCO, IBM, CCEP, BERY, AMZN, TMUS, NI, MDT, TRV, FIS, OMC, TSM, LSXMA, CNC, SATS, ABT, AJG, WWE, CTXS, STZ, MSM, WMT, LYB, ZTS, AAPL, GNTX, HON, MRK, CASH, MIDD, SWKS, UTHR, WAT, KKR, QLYS, SABR, DBX, EMR, PXD, SLB, TTE, OLED, FB, DOW, SAM, KO, TXN, GILD, HAS, LAD, LFUS, YUM, MA, MNST, TTEC, CORT, EXPD, MMC, AMGN, CVS, EPD, OMI, PNC, SBUX, UNP, MTN, PLOW, ESNT, LGIH, ALG, AMWD, OZK, COF, CME, CMI, GGG, JPM, LVS, MU, NLS, ON, PPG, PATK, ACIW, USB, WPC, V, VRTS, SUPN, BLBD, LTRPA, ADNT, KRP, BRBR, BIPC, MTTR, ACN, AB, CASY, CGNX, DCI, EHC, MTCH, INCY, ORLY, RMBS, RY, RUSHA, SLG, SNY, XPO, TTC, QRTEA, ULTA, SSNC, PRI, GWRE, GMED, CC, LBRT, DNB, BEPC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, BLK, PSX, INTC, TROW, MET, NVDA, AVGO, AME, NTR, IRM, ANET, BAC, JLL, KMB, PFE, LIN, BTI, D, CPRT, DHR, RHP, IDXX, MPWR, NSP, TJX, RTX, CVX, VZ, ETR, PEP, WAL, TPL, TFC, ETN, SNPS, PM, AX, MOH, NOC, HD, KLAC, LAZ, MMP, URI, GOOG, A, ALGN, MO, AMAT, JKHY, LMT, RSG, EVRG, FTNT, POST, ABBV, SYNH, T, AXP, EA, EXPO, NEE, JNJ, LRCX, GNRC, YUMC, ADBE, ISRG, MS, PSA, UNH, NEP, QSR, WING, CRL, MRO, MCD, NVR, PCAR, BKNG, PG, ONTO, TGT, TREX, MSCI, LPLA, FANG, PYPL, BJ, U, BSY, AEE, AEP, AMT, CCJ, KMX, DPZ, DUK, EW, GOOGL, KAI, LEG, POOL, SHW, WEC, HBI, NMIH, SNOW, LNT, CF, CMS, CTSH, CL, CACC, EME, XOM, FAST, ORAN, GD, MDLZ, LAMR, ES, ODFL, PKG, PAYX, RS, SIVB, TU, UNF, UL, WM, ZWS, APAM, IQV, BABA, AMCR,
- Sold Out: WSO, SBNY, NSC, PINC, VAC, SXT, MED, LDOS, NEU, EPAY, SWI, KD, NABL, DG, PAYC, MBUU, JOE, VCTR, SNAP, WWD, CABO, LW, FWONK, TMX, ATHM, TAK, GXO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,747,588 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.7%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 554,841 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 123,699 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,940,905 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,275,055 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46%
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $183.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 359,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,054,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 604,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,964,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 342,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 567,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 296.09%. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,058,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 159.03%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $231.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 819,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 852.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,192,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 62.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,729,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 237.69%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 722,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 289.36%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 265,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86.Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $39.48.Sold Out: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $88.75 and $105.34, with an estimated average price of $97.41.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79.
