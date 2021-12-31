Cahill Financial Advisors Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

Added Positions: ESGU, BND, VTV, IUSG, MOAT, EFG, DFAC, DFAX, EFV, SCHJ, VLUE, IJR, TIP, VTI, XT, IJH, COMT, SCHP, SCHZ, VONV, FNDX, IXG, XOM, KMI, SCHV, USMV, HDV, PID, FALN, VNQI, VONG, IWR, VNQ, VWO, BRK.B, VXUS, SCHG, BNDX, GNR, VOE, SCZ, PDBC, FNDF, FTEC, EMB, FM, VO, NOG, VCIT, VBR, VEU, IGV, IBM, AGG, ANGL, VTIP, DES, XSOE, PYPL, SPY, SLYG, HYMB, FNDE, QQQ, BIP, IVV, DEM, GWX, TSLA, IXC, GPC, AOA, SCHE, VOD, FNDA, ORCL,

Edina, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 144,431 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 282,180 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 249,432 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.52% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 233,107 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 101,357 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $98.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 116,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 186,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 119.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 94,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.93%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 51,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 357,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $217.14 and $245.79, with an estimated average price of $231.34.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $78.95.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46.