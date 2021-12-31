Cahill Financial Advisors Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

- Added Positions: ESGU, BND, VTV, IUSG, MOAT, EFG, DFAC, DFAX, EFV, SCHJ, VLUE, IJR, TIP, VTI, XT, IJH, COMT, SCHP, SCHZ, VONV, FNDX, IXG, XOM, KMI, SCHV, USMV, HDV, PID, FALN, VNQI, VONG, IWR, VNQ, VWO, BRK.B, VXUS, SCHG, BNDX, GNR, VOE, SCZ, PDBC, FNDF, FTEC, EMB, FM, VO, NOG, VCIT, VBR, VEU, IGV, IBM, AGG, ANGL, VTIP, DES, XSOE, PYPL, SPY, SLYG, HYMB, FNDE, QQQ, BIP, IVV, DEM, GWX, TSLA, IXC, GPC, AOA, SCHE, VOD, FNDA, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, BSV, SCHX, VIG, AAPL, HD, IWD, IVW, V, SCHA, COST, VZ, VV, MTUM, MSFT, IEFA, EFA, VEA, PKW, INTC, HON, IVE, HYLB, IWF, IEMG, HACK, RSP, T, MMM, MCD, JNJ, BBY, SCHC, LMT, O, ITOT, CVX, GOVT, PPT, VFH, SPLG, SCHF, IWP, SUB, RYT, ROBO, VBK, ABT, PGF, VT, JNK, IWV, IWN, IWM, MA, LOW, LAND, BSCM, UNH, EMLC, FREL, NTG, VTEB, GOOG, AMZN, FAX, SPLV, SDOG, BAC, FXH, RTX, ICF, USB, GOOGL, TSCO, IHI, LEN,
- Sold Out: EEMA, BSCL, CINF, PG, X, BIPC, BIL, DHS, JEPI, RFG, SCHI, BDX, BMY, CSCO, CLX, WELL, SPGI, MU, NKE, ES, NVO, TRV, SBUX, UPS, WPC, AWK, PM, FB, FIVE, TDOC, DOCU, UBER, ACWV, BCI, IBUY, IWS, PJP, PSCH, PSI, VGT, VYMI, XMLV, LNT, BA, BAM, COF, DXC, XRAY, FAST, GE, GIS, IPG, NFLX, PEP, PSA, RIO, SYK, TXN, WMT, WGO, WYNN, GIM, DFS, PSX, TNDM, INSP, XP, ACWX, ARKG, ARKK, BIV, BKLN, BLES, DIM, EEM, GLD, IGLB, PNQI, RIGS, VOOG, XLF, YYY, AGCO, PLD, AMD, AIRT, MO, AMT, ADI, AON, AZO, ADP, BP, BCRX, BSX, CVS, CNI, C, KO, COP, CMI, DRI, DXCM, ETN, ENB, EXAS, FISV, FCX, FCEL, GILD, HSBC, MNST, PEAK, HPQ, HRL, ISRG, JBL, J, JCI, MDLZ, LYV, MAR, MCO, NICE, NWL, NVS, ON, OHI, PPG, PENN, PFE, PLUG, QCOM, WRK, RDS.A, SHW, WPM, SON, SU, TJX, TECH, TEVA, TMO, TM, UCTT, OLED, WM, XLNX, RQI, BLW, GDV, AVXL, G, MSCI, GM, MPC, VGI, ZTS, ICLR, LC, Z, TWLO, ZM, CRWD, PTON, CARR, OTIS, AVO, TLS, ABNB, KD, ONL, ACWI, AMLP, AOM, ARKW, BIZD, BOUT, DFAI, DIA, DTH, EFAV, EINC, FBT, FDIS, FDL, FNCL, GUNR, HYS, ICLN, IDLV, IDRV, IDV, IXUS, JPST, MBB, OEF, PAVE, QUAL, RXI, SCHD, SHM, SPGP, USHY, UYG, VOO, VOT, VSS, XITK, XLE, ABB, AMN, HRTX, ATVI, AAP, ASX, AMG, AFL, ALK, AIN, ALB, ALL, DOX, AMED, UHAL, CRMT, AEP, APH, APA, ABR, ARW, AZN, AVY, BHP, BIDU, CIB, BBVA, BBD, ITUB, OZK, BCS, BAX, BZH, BIO, BLK, BTI, BRKR, CBRL, VIAC, KMX, CCL, CRS, CE, CNC, CENX, FIS, CRL, CHKP, CME, CI, CRUS, CLF, CDE, CGNX, CL, COLM, CMCSA, CBSH, ABEV, STZ, COO, CLB, CR, BAP, CS, DHI, DHR, DVN, DEO, DKS, DLR, INFI, UFS, DD, DRQ, DUK, EWBC, EW, LLY, OVV, ECPG, ENTG, ERIC, EEFT, RE, EXC, FDS, FDX, VERU, FE, FBC, BEN, IT, GEL, GLAD, GS, GGG, HRB, HDB, HAL, HOG, HE, HA, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HMC, HUM, IBN, DIN, ING, ITW, NSIT, IART, ICE, JOUT, JLL, KFY, LH, LSTR, LII, JEF, BBWI, LNC, MTB, MHO, MDU, MGA, MANH, MAN, MFC, MMC, MAS, MED, MRK, MTD, MIDD, MT, MHK, MOH, MS, MSI, MUR, VTRS, NCR, NYMT, NEM, NOK, NSC, NUE, ORLY, OGE, OXM, GLT, VWTR, PNC, PAAS, PTEN, PKI, PRGO, PDCE, PPC, PNW, PII, NTR, LIN, PUK, RELX, REGN, RS, RAD, RHI, ROK, RCI, ROST, RGLD, RYAAY, SAP, SLM, SIVB, SAFT, SGMO, SNY, SGEN, SSD, SBGI, SWKS, SNN, SAH, SONY, SCCO, LUV, SM, EQNR, STLD, SSYS, SNPS, SYY, TSM, THC, TXT, GL, TTC, TGA, USPH, UAL, UAA, UL, UNP, PAG, UNFI, KMPR, UHS, USNA, VLO, VTR, VSH, VMC, WAB, WCN, WAT, WSO, WCC, WLK, WTM, WSM, KTOS, WWE, SPB, EBAY, IRBT, CMG, SMFG, GPRE, PTY, MGU, TNL, EVR, TMUS, INFN, BX, LULU, VMW, MELI, TDC, TITN, TWO, TNK, PFIE, TAK, VFF, RGA, ZEST, SEM, DG, CIT, IRWD, GNRC, SPSC, HEAR, WD, RFP, PCRX, TROX, HCA, CHEF, FBHS, CLVS, APTV, ZNGA, YELP, PANW, SUN, RLGY, WHF, ABBV, CONE, BCC, IBTX, VOYA, IQV, NRZ, PFSI, CDW, NWSA, SFM, FATE, PINC, KODK, ESI, OMF, COMM, ALLE, ALLY, SC, MC, WB, ZEN, ANET, GPRO, BABA, VBLT, CTLT, SYF, STOR, QSR, BOX, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, VIRT, SHOP, EVH, NNDM, CC, NTRA, KHC, RUN, HPE, TEAM, LSXMK, USFD, VVV, VST, IIPR, ATH, SNAP, YEXT, CADE, CADE, FND, AM, IR, APRN, BHF, MFGP, ROKU, SPCE, SE, EYE, AQUA, WHD, EQH, LOVE, SONO, NIO, PLAN, AXNX, DELL, LEVI, DOW, ALC, AVTR, CTVA, SNDL, NVST, NARI, WMG, ZI, AZEK, RKT, BSY, LUNG, ALGM, QLI, RBLX, LABP, CHK, OGN, DTM, BAMR, UP, VSCO, SBET, JXN, OLPX, ACES, AGQ, BLOK, BNDW, BSCN, BUZZ, CIBR, IGIB, IGSB, DBC, DEW, DFJ, DGS, DVY, EBND, EDOC, EMQQ, EWMC, EWZ, FHLC, FPXI, GDX, GDXJ, GOEX, IAU, IAUM, IEF, IEV, IFGL, IGM, INDA, ITB, JPEM, LIT, MJ, MUNI, PBW, PFFD, PHO, PSCC, PSCT, RODM, SBIO, SCHR, SDS, SH, SIL, SILJ, SIVR, SIZE, SMIN, SMOG, SPEM, SPIB, SPLB, SPTL, TOTL, URA, USIG, VGK, VMBS, VWOB, WIP, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, XME, XMMO,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 144,431 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 282,180 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 249,432 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.52%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 233,107 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 101,357 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $98.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 116,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 186,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 119.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 94,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.93%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 51,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 357,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $217.14 and $245.79, with an estimated average price of $231.34.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $78.95.Sold Out: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46.
4. Stocks that CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying