Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

2 hours ago
Investment company Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 355,609 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.56%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 451,031 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 99,279 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 237,787 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 342,314 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 86.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 104,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 222,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.



