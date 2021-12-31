Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

- Added Positions: XLC, XLF, SPMB, XLK, SPYG, SPDW, XLI, DGRW, OMFL, QQQ, XLB, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: SPTI, SPTM, AGGY, SRLN,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 355,609 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.56%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 451,031 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 99,279 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 237,787 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 342,314 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 86.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 104,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 222,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.
