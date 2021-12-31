Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fluent Financial, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Amgen Inc

2 hours ago
Investment company Fluent Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Amgen Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fluent Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fluent Financial, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fluent Financial, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,785 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 80,714 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 41,222 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.14%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 138,908 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 46,032 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 39,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 116,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 22,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 405.16%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 50,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET by 336.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.77 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.58%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $124.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.



