Cornerstone Advisors Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, TSLA, XLE, KO, NFLX, WFC, QQQ, ABBV, XLK, PM, AMD, QCOM, AMT, BMY, CHTR, GS, AMAT, PYPL, GE, SYK, CEM, EQIX, EL, ADSK, GM, NIE, FCX, LRCX, IQV, NOC, PSA, JCI, EW, FIS, VRTX, GD, SCD, MCO, NEM, DLR, F, EBAY, BIIB, IDXX, MU, FDX, STZ, SBAC, CTAS, MCK, GER, ZBH, MNST, TDG, IFF, TGT, AWK, CTVA, CBRE, HLT, TWTR, MAR, LHX, LUV, ORCL, ADI, BLL, FIF, KMI, TROW, MRNA, REGN, SZC, BK, HPQ, DXCM,

NVDA, TSLA, XLE, KO, NFLX, WFC, QQQ, ABBV, XLK, PM, AMD, QCOM, AMT, BMY, CHTR, GS, AMAT, PYPL, GE, SYK, CEM, EQIX, EL, ADSK, GM, NIE, FCX, LRCX, IQV, NOC, PSA, JCI, EW, FIS, VRTX, GD, SCD, MCO, NEM, DLR, F, EBAY, BIIB, IDXX, MU, FDX, STZ, SBAC, CTAS, MCK, GER, ZBH, MNST, TDG, IFF, TGT, AWK, CTVA, CBRE, HLT, TWTR, MAR, LHX, LUV, ORCL, ADI, BLL, FIF, KMI, TROW, MRNA, REGN, SZC, BK, HPQ, DXCM, Added Positions: AMZN, UNH, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, SCHW, HON, CRM, SPGI, EMO, ADBE, RMT, V, IIF, NEE, KMF, FDEU, MA, LIN, AON, NML, CTR, GNT, LOW, HUM, CVS, CNC, JOF, NKE, JEQ, BKNG, FISV, MDT, ROP, BSX, SWZ, GF, CI, AEP, EXC, PLD, DOW,

AMZN, UNH, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, SCHW, HON, CRM, SPGI, EMO, ADBE, RMT, V, IIF, NEE, KMF, FDEU, MA, LIN, AON, NML, CTR, GNT, LOW, HUM, CVS, CNC, JOF, NKE, JEQ, BKNG, FISV, MDT, ROP, BSX, SWZ, GF, CI, AEP, EXC, PLD, DOW, Reduced Positions: CSCO, WMT, MSFT, NFJ, GOOG, JRI, JNJ, PEO, ADX, MRK, GAM, CMCSA, SBUX, TY, INTC, TJX, SPY, ABT, MGU, LLY, MXF, GDL, JPM, MCD, BAC, BA, ICE, GGZ, ECL, DD, LMT, UNP, UPS, GRX, PG, AXP, CSX, ANTM, PGR, NSC, HCA, DIS, KF, PH, EMF, WM, INTU, SYY, C, APD, WBA, IVV,

CSCO, WMT, MSFT, NFJ, GOOG, JRI, JNJ, PEO, ADX, MRK, GAM, CMCSA, SBUX, TY, INTC, TJX, SPY, ABT, MGU, LLY, MXF, GDL, JPM, MCD, BAC, BA, ICE, GGZ, ECL, DD, LMT, UNP, UPS, GRX, PG, AXP, CSX, ANTM, PGR, NSC, HCA, DIS, KF, PH, EMF, WM, INTU, SYY, C, APD, WBA, IVV, Sold Out: XOM, VZ, PFE, HD, IGR, PEP, AOD, AVGO, BCX, TXN, ACN, DPG, COP, RVT, ADP, THQ, DE, CAT, CME, SPG, CCI, USB, BAX, TDF, CTSH, BDX, BOE, XLNX, SOR, D, ROST, KYN, SHW, AWP, SO, ALL, CB, CEE, BWG, DEX, RGT, ETG, GLO, BTZ, HQH, PAYX, RSG, DTE, ZTS, IR, XEL, HRL, RNP, AGD, BGR, EOG, PNC, MMC, CMI, FTV, PRU, AZO, DUK, ORLY, IFN, IDE, IRL, CHN, FEO, EXG, OXY, TWN, SRE, IAE, CUBA, MXE, FT, EVV, LGI, HQL, GLV, EEA, HTY, BGY, EOD, ETW, THW, BDJ, MCN,

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Walmart Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORNERSTONE ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 666,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,200 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,400 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.07%

Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 142,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $875.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 404,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 336,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 292,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 666,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.13%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 202.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.13.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.