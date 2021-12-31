Cornerstone Advisors Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, TSLA, XLE, KO, NFLX, WFC, QQQ, ABBV, XLK, PM, AMD, QCOM, AMT, BMY, CHTR, GS, AMAT, PYPL, GE, SYK, CEM, EQIX, EL, ADSK, GM, NIE, FCX, LRCX, IQV, NOC, PSA, JCI, EW, FIS, VRTX, GD, SCD, MCO, NEM, DLR, F, EBAY, BIIB, IDXX, MU, FDX, STZ, SBAC, CTAS, MCK, GER, ZBH, MNST, TDG, IFF, TGT, AWK, CTVA, CBRE, HLT, TWTR, MAR, LHX, LUV, ORCL, ADI, BLL, FIF, KMI, TROW, MRNA, REGN, SZC, BK, HPQ, DXCM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, UNH, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, SCHW, HON, CRM, SPGI, EMO, ADBE, RMT, V, IIF, NEE, KMF, FDEU, MA, LIN, AON, NML, CTR, GNT, LOW, HUM, CVS, CNC, JOF, NKE, JEQ, BKNG, FISV, MDT, ROP, BSX, SWZ, GF, CI, AEP, EXC, PLD, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, WMT, MSFT, NFJ, GOOG, JRI, JNJ, PEO, ADX, MRK, GAM, CMCSA, SBUX, TY, INTC, TJX, SPY, ABT, MGU, LLY, MXF, GDL, JPM, MCD, BAC, BA, ICE, GGZ, ECL, DD, LMT, UNP, UPS, GRX, PG, AXP, CSX, ANTM, PGR, NSC, HCA, DIS, KF, PH, EMF, WM, INTU, SYY, C, APD, WBA, IVV,
- Sold Out: XOM, VZ, PFE, HD, IGR, PEP, AOD, AVGO, BCX, TXN, ACN, DPG, COP, RVT, ADP, THQ, DE, CAT, CME, SPG, CCI, USB, BAX, TDF, CTSH, BDX, BOE, XLNX, SOR, D, ROST, KYN, SHW, AWP, SO, ALL, CB, CEE, BWG, DEX, RGT, ETG, GLO, BTZ, HQH, PAYX, RSG, DTE, ZTS, IR, XEL, HRL, RNP, AGD, BGR, EOG, PNC, MMC, CMI, FTV, PRU, AZO, DUK, ORLY, IFN, IDE, IRL, CHN, FEO, EXG, OXY, TWN, SRE, IAE, CUBA, MXE, FT, EVV, LGI, HQL, GLV, EEA, HTY, BGY, EOD, ETW, THW, BDJ, MCN,
For the details of CORNERSTONE ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CORNERSTONE ADVISORS INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 666,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,200 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,400 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.07%
Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 142,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $875.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 404,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 336,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 292,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 666,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.13%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 202.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.13.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.
