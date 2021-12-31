Pantheon Investment Group, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Moderna Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Kodiak Sciences Inc

New Purchases: NCLH, MRNA, RIVN, IWM, ONON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Moderna Inc, 3M Co, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Kodiak Sciences Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,521 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,721 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,150 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 24,103 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,087 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 153.72%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $213.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $128.49, with an estimated average price of $101.67.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.