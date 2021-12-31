Pantheon Investment Group, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Moderna Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Kodiak Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: NCLH, MRNA, RIVN, IWM, ONON,
- Added Positions: SNOW, MMM, UPS, GOOGL, GS, EMR, PLTR, HQY, VFVA, ILMN, BA, AMZN, MGP, HON, V, EW, ADBE, MCY, ELAN, MA, SBUX, REGN, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: AYX, GOOG, PYPL, MRK, STZ, AMGN, UNP, NEM, ECL, TOL, UNH, HD, ICE, PEP, AAPL, KO, ABT, AMD, MCD, MSFT, OGN, MKC, PANW, BMY, VOO, WM, USIG, ACN, NKE, NFLX, COST, BLK, DHR, IVV, APD, VTI, PG, PM, FB, LLY, CL, EUSA, GABC,
- Sold Out: ZBH, LUV, KOD, CRSP,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,521 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,721 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,150 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 24,103 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,087 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: On Holding AG (ONON)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 153.72%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $213.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $128.49, with an estimated average price of $101.67.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.
