Forefront Analytics, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infr

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forefront Analytics, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Forefront Analytics, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 153,904 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.58% PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ) - 258,416 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.14% Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) - 316,928 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 324,207 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.23% BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets (HEEM) - 553,941 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.77%

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 212.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 331,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 153,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $89.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 258,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 324,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 553,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 306,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The sale prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46.

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.