Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp

New Purchases: VOX, SWKS, BSX, AVGOP.PFD,

VOX, SWKS, BSX, AVGOP.PFD, Added Positions: BND, SCHV, VTV, SCHG, VEA, VWO, IDEV, VXUS, HYG, IGOV, BNDX, EMB, VUG, IEMG, IJS, CTXS, BLV, BIIB, MA, VNQ, VBK, KHC, EW, CAH, CL, VBR, ADSK, EFA, AMZN, ABC, BRK.B, BBY, HCA, MSFT, VRSN, GOOG, BA, DIS, DPZ, EEM, IBM, BAC, VLO, IPG, AMGN, INTU, CRM, V,

BND, SCHV, VTV, SCHG, VEA, VWO, IDEV, VXUS, HYG, IGOV, BNDX, EMB, VUG, IEMG, IJS, CTXS, BLV, BIIB, MA, VNQ, VBK, KHC, EW, CAH, CL, VBR, ADSK, EFA, AMZN, ABC, BRK.B, BBY, HCA, MSFT, VRSN, GOOG, BA, DIS, DPZ, EEM, IBM, BAC, VLO, IPG, AMGN, INTU, CRM, V, Reduced Positions: TDIV, LEGR, ORCC, KBWY, FSK, FGD, NEEPQ, F, TCPC, FDL, XLU, FB, RQI, INTC, AGG, MET, HDV, JNJ, AFL, PAYX, TROW, PG, SJM, TXN, TSN, UNM, VIG, FTNT, CSCO, CMI, CDNS, CVS, EMN, EMR, XOM, FAST, HIG, BMY, HII, QQQ, WMT, ADP, VCLT, MMM, JNK, RTX, LAZR, JPM, IP, IJR, PGF,

TDIV, LEGR, ORCC, KBWY, FSK, FGD, NEEPQ, F, TCPC, FDL, XLU, FB, RQI, INTC, AGG, MET, HDV, JNJ, AFL, PAYX, TROW, PG, SJM, TXN, TSN, UNM, VIG, FTNT, CSCO, CMI, CDNS, CVS, EMN, EMR, XOM, FAST, HIG, BMY, HII, QQQ, WMT, ADP, VCLT, MMM, JNK, RTX, LAZR, JPM, IP, IJR, PGF, Sold Out: T, RDVY, NMFC, DXCM, GRMN, NFLX, MCK, PKG, SOLN, NIMC, SBSW, SLVM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Broadcom Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. owns 142 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 669,701 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 326,125 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,007 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 440,020 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 448,819 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1812.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.14 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.