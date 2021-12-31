Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp

- New Purchases: VOX, SWKS, BSX, AVGOP.PFD,
- Added Positions: BND, SCHV, VTV, SCHG, VEA, VWO, IDEV, VXUS, HYG, IGOV, BNDX, EMB, VUG, IEMG, IJS, CTXS, BLV, BIIB, MA, VNQ, VBK, KHC, EW, CAH, CL, VBR, ADSK, EFA, AMZN, ABC, BRK.B, BBY, HCA, MSFT, VRSN, GOOG, BA, DIS, DPZ, EEM, IBM, BAC, VLO, IPG, AMGN, INTU, CRM, V,
- Reduced Positions: TDIV, LEGR, ORCC, KBWY, FSK, FGD, NEEPQ, F, TCPC, FDL, XLU, FB, RQI, INTC, AGG, MET, HDV, JNJ, AFL, PAYX, TROW, PG, SJM, TXN, TSN, UNM, VIG, FTNT, CSCO, CMI, CDNS, CVS, EMN, EMR, XOM, FAST, HIG, BMY, HII, QQQ, WMT, ADP, VCLT, MMM, JNK, RTX, LAZR, JPM, IP, IJR, PGF,
- Sold Out: T, RDVY, NMFC, DXCM, GRMN, NFLX, MCK, PKG, SOLN, NIMC, SBSW, SLVM, KD,
For the details of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 669,701 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 326,125 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,007 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 440,020 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 448,819 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1812.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33.Sold Out: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.14 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advisors Network, Inc. keeps buying