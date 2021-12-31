Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cornerstone Capital, Inc. Buys Shake Shack Inc, FedEx Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Sells DocuSign Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc,

2 hours ago
Investment company Cornerstone Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Shake Shack Inc, FedEx Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells DocuSign Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $938 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Capital, Inc.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,853 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,516 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 57,101 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,151 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.42%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 262,484 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $1.02, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 187.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $281.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 45.26%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.



