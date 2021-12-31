Cornerstone Capital, Inc. Buys Shake Shack Inc, FedEx Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Sells DocuSign Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc,

New Purchases: FDX, AEP, XOM, ACRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shake Shack Inc, FedEx Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells DocuSign Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $938 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,853 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,516 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 57,101 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,151 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.42% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 262,484 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $1.02, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 187.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $281.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 45.26%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.