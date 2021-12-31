Renaissance Group Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Airbus SE, Sells Comcast Corp, AbbVie Inc, Vivendi SE

- New Purchases: DHR, ULTA, EADSY, BMWYY, ITVPY, EXPI, INST, INST, PERI, AITUY, LPRO, VTSCY, AES, INGR, DRE, SLG, VSS,
- Added Positions: RPM, VRTX, TYOYY, ANSLY, PBSFY, YY, VRT, CAMT, CLS, KOF, PRMW, LNVGY, TSEM, EBCOY, WBRBY, WNS, OMAB, IGT, EURN, APELY, NPNYY, MX, FELTY, DOOR, RNMBY, SUOPY, ACKAY, APEMY, MRRTY, NHNKY, CCOEY, VLRS, ESNT, OEC, NOMD, PYPL, NTB, IMOS, ERO, IFS, TCCPY, TRTN, THUPY, AMN, T, ALL, AMED, AMT, COF, CASY, CI, CSCO, FIX, CCK, DECK, NEE, FCN, EVRI, JPM, KBH, LH, LAD, MMS, MGRC, MTH, MEOH, MPWR, NSSC, NHI, OMCL, ORCL, PRU, ONTO, SBAC, STRL, SYY, TGT, TTEC, TXRH, TREX, UFPI, WMT, EXLS, TMUS, VET, ADUS, AMPH, GMED, QLYS, NVEE, ECOM, FOXF, NMIH, MBUU, FFWM, SYF, BOX, CHCT, BLD, HLI, KNSL, MEDP, SMPL, CARG, VICI, OAS,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, ABBV, CBRE, LOW, NVDA, DCI, IBN, ERIC, ACN, MSFT, FN, AAPL, EOG, CSTM, KLAC, JAZZ, NTOIY, AER, FB, ZTS, EA, GOOGL, HD, ORLY, ADBE, APH, CRH, CTAS, JNJ, MLM, SPGI, SONY, STE, UNH, VEOEY, LUKOY, ARKAY, STLA, SBRCY, TCEHY, ALPMY, HZNP, DOOO, MMM, ACGL, GIB, CP, RDY, IFNNY, KB, KLIC, PRFT, RHHBY, TSM, UBS, UNP, WM, UOVEY, CGEMY, SHECY, DPSGY, TOELY, SFTBY, SBGSY, CRRFY, CABGY, ICLR, CDW, ALIZY, CDNS, MSI, PG, TXN, TMO, MA, FTNT, GELYY, NXPI, BKRKY, MIME, ABT, AKAM, ABC, ITW, LRCX, PKI, ROP, G, HCA, NOW, BABA, VLVLY, SITM, NTDOY, OPRX, XNGSY, BAH, WHGLY, AZO, BRK.B, ERF, EXR, MKSI, SIMO, CHGG, CTRE,
- Sold Out: BBVA, VIVHY, ZIM, ACSAY, IRBT, COLL, BTVCY, ZEPP, IBM, MNR, LYB, CONE, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,351 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,143 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,994 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 100,404 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 137,671 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%
Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 94,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 71,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbus SE (EADSY)
Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Airbus SE. The purchase prices were between $27.93 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 268,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWYY)
Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 245,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ITV PLC (ITVPY)
Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in ITV PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 505,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE (PBSFY)
Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $4.64, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 239,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (TYOYY)
Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $191.5 and $242.5, with an estimated average price of $217.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ansell Ltd (ANSLY)
Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Ansell Ltd by 84.08%. The purchase prices were between $87.97 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.186000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ero Copper Corp (ERO)
Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Ero Copper Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.69 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 54,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nihon Kohden Corp (NHNKY)
Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Nihon Kohden Corp by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $15.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Camtek Ltd (CAMT)
Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Camtek Ltd by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vivendi SE (VIVHY)
Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $35, with an estimated average price of $19.09.Sold Out: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.26.Sold Out: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACSAY)
Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. The sale prices were between $4.61 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.98.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $98.28, with an estimated average price of $78.95.Sold Out: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)
Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.47.
