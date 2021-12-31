Renaissance Group Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Airbus SE, Sells Comcast Corp, AbbVie Inc, Vivendi SE

New Purchases: DHR, ULTA, EADSY, BMWYY, ITVPY, EXPI, INST, INST, PERI, AITUY, LPRO, VTSCY, AES, INGR, DRE, SLG, VSS,

Covington, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Airbus SE, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, ITV PLC, sells Comcast Corp, AbbVie Inc, Vivendi SE, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Group Llc. As of 2021Q4, Renaissance Group Llc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,351 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,143 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,994 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 100,404 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 137,671 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 94,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 71,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Airbus SE. The purchase prices were between $27.93 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 268,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 245,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in ITV PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 505,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $4.64, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 239,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $191.5 and $242.5, with an estimated average price of $217.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Ansell Ltd by 84.08%. The purchase prices were between $87.97 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.186000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Ero Copper Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.69 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 54,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Nihon Kohden Corp by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $15.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Camtek Ltd by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $35, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. The sale prices were between $4.61 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.98.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $98.28, with an estimated average price of $78.95.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.47.