Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Merck Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Precision BioSciences Inc

- New Purchases: DFSD, MRK, TMO,
- Added Positions: DFAU, DFAI, DFAE, DGRE, SCHF, PDN, MSFT, CAT, WMT, XLRE, DNL, XOM, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, SCHX, SCHM, DTIL, RY, VZ, ENB, IQLT, DUK, PID, BRK.B, SPY, GOOGL, CRM, ATR, TFC, HD, JPM, T, GOOG, SYK, VTI,
- Sold Out: IVW, KMB, BABA, BIIB, UL,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 198,511 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 326,534 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 327,578 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.06%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 124,133 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 188,499 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58%
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $561.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.
