Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Merck Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Precision BioSciences Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Merck Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Precision BioSciences Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 198,511 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 326,534 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 327,578 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.06% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 124,133 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 188,499 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58%

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $561.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.