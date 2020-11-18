DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Investors in Arrival SA with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ARVL

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) common shares between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until Tuesday, February 22, 2022 to seek appointment in Schmutter v. Arrival SA, No. 21-cv-11016 (S.D.N.Y.). Commenced on December 22, 2021, the Arrival class action lawsuit charges Arrival and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Sanchez v. Arrival SA, No. 22-00172 (E.D.N.Y.), is pending in the Eastern District of New York.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Arrival class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Arrival class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Arrival (formerly Arrival Luxembourg S.à r.l.) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs"), including vans, cars, and buses. On March 24, 2021, Arrival consummated a business combination with CIIG Merger Corp. ("CIIG"). Prior to its business combination with Arrival, CIIG was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), also known as a "blank check" company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Upon the consummation of the merger, CIIG changed its name to Arrival Vault US Inc. On March 25, 2021, the Arrival's common stock and warrants began trading on NASDAQ under the symbols "ARVL" and "ARVLW," respectively.

The Arrival class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Arrival would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) Arrival would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than it had disclosed; (iii) Arrival would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) Arrival would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) Arrival would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines and, accordingly, Arrival materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (vi) as a result, Arrival's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, including a loss of €26 million (compared to a loss of €22 million during the same quarter a year earlier), and adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €40 million (compared to a loss of €18 million in the third quarter of 2020). Arrival also pulled its 2022 revenue goals and significantly scaled back its long-term projections, pushing its production and sales timeline into later time periods. On this news, shares of Arrival fell by approximately 24%.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. On the same day, Arrival announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25 million ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a bid to raise around $330 million in cash. On this news, Arrival shares dropped an additional 8%, further damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Arrival common shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Arrival class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Arrival class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Arrival class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Arrival class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors that year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-next-week-investors-in-arrival-sa-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit--arvl-301480931.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP