ECMOHO Increases Digital Marketing Efforts To Drive Growth

ECMOHO has partnered with B2C and B2B companies across industries and sectors to build brands, grow market share and increase loyalty and customer value with the right digital capabilities. ECMOHO has fully participated in Douyin to gain attention of younger audience. Through short video and live broadcasting, ECMOHO is benefiting from their strong fan base for disseminating health information and science, helping domestic and foreign health brands gain more recognition among young consumer groups, and continuously improving its user conversion rate.

Recent Development.

Recently, ECMOHO entered into a cooperation agreement with Vitamin World, pursuant to which ECMOHO will be responsible for the marketing and sales of Vitamin World products on China’s top e-commerce websites, JD platform and Tmall. ECMOHO will cater the health needs of consumers in China by providing Vitamin World’s premium vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbs at a great value.

Founded in 1977, Vitamin World is a popular U.S-based brand well-known by its innovation and professional service. It offers a large selection of quality vitamins as well as a full line of sports nutrition products. Vitamin World owns and operates over 400 retail stores nationwide and has grown to serve over 140 countries around the globe. Vitamin World has won the "USA Consumer Satisfaction Award" six times and received a superior 90% recommendation rate from customers according to the leading global market research firm Ipsos.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “As a leading online retail service provider in the field of healthcare and medical equipment in China, ECMOHO has been deeply involved in healthcare, medical equipment and other health-related industries since its establishment. We collaborate with Vitamin World to reaffirm our commitment to expand healthcare product offerings. Looking forward, we will continue to refine supply chain, operation, consumer insights analysis to introduce premium products and bring integrated health benefit solutions to satisfy household’s demand.”

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China. The company curates and sells the best global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Our technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution empower us to connect families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to our devoted consumers to sustain health. For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/

