u-blox AG: Empowering Chronic Pain Sufferers to Reclaim their Lives with Technology

Exsurgo's Axon headset, designed for home use, is undergoing a clinical trial. Once it hits the market, it could have life changing effects on millions.

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, and Exsurgo , a company developing technology-based neurological treatments, are announcing that Exsurgo's Axon headset for chronic pain treatment runs on a u-blox ANNA-B112 Bluetooth 5 system-in-package (SIP) also used for wireless communication. The headset is part of a 116-person clinical trial to prove safety and efficacy. Exsurgo plans to take the device into high-volume production in the second half of 2022 to serve markets in the USA, UK, and European Union.

Exsurgo's solution to alleviating chronic pain relies on neurofeedback, an approach that involves measuring a user's brain activity and providing them with state-specific feedback.

The Axon headset uses electroencephalography (EEG) to measure electrical activity from multiple sites on the patient's scalp. It then uses Bluetooth to wirelessly stream this data to a mobile device, where a visual representation of the patient's EEG activity is displayed in near real-time. Through a neurofeedback application on the mobile device, the patient can then engage with neuro-exercises that will train them to change the state of their brain in a way that reduces their perception to chronic pain.

As with any medical device, the design process of the Axon headset was challenging. For maximum efficacy, the neurofeedback needed to be as close to real-time as possible, requiring low latency between the EEG signal and the visual feedback. Usability and comfort were also critical. The headset needed to be slim, light, and compact. Minimal power consumption would further help reduce efforts for device maintenance and recharging.

By working with the ultra-compact ANNA-B112 Bluetooth 5 SIP, measuring only 6.5 x 6.5 x 1.2 millimeters, Exsurgo was able to reduce the overall size of the electronics and design a product patients would feel comfortable using. And leveraging Bluetooth 5's considerable payload capacity, they were able to achieve data rates high enough to transmit data sampled from multiple EEG electrodes while meeting the demanding latency requirement.

"The Axon headset beautifully demonstrates how IoT technology can take a previously costly solution and make it accessible to a much broader audience. A massive burden on healthcare systems and the economy, chronic pain affects up to one in five people around the world. We are excited to be part of a solution that promises to have life changing effects on millions of people," says Pelle Svensson, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Product Center Short Range at u-blox.

"u-blox added value throughout the development process of the Axon headset, not only as a hardware supplier, but also as a design partner. The small size of the ultra-low-power ANNA-B112, its powerful microprocessor, along with detailed reference schematics for seamless integration into our electronics project were instrumental in designing a quality medical device," says Faisal Almesfer, Chief Technology Officer at Exsurgo.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (+www.u-blox.com ) Find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter %40ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

[email protected]

About Exsurgo

Exsurgo is a neuroscience company developing technologies to provide a wide range of neurological treatments, services and devices, underpinned by an AI-enabled, Cloud-based data analytics platform. Exsurgo's immediate focus is on a range of services involving EEG (short for Electroencephalography) Neurofeedback, a long-established, non-invasive, drug-free therapy for a wide range of neurological conditions including chronic pain. The Axon headset is a custom-designed EEG headset (a Brain Computer Interface or BCI) that passively reads the bio-electrical activity associated with pain in the patient's brain.

Find Exsurgo on our website at Exsurgo.com or through Facebook , Linkedin , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram

Exsugro media contact:

Jack Whelan, Senior Account Manager, Anthem

[email protected]

+64 210431781

SOURCE: u-blox AG

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688800/u-blox-AG-Empowering-Chronic-Pain-Sufferers-to-Reclaim-their-Lives-with-Technology



