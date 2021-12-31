iQIYI to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on March 1, 2022.

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4352468

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of " iQIYI Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "4352468".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through March 8, 2022.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61 2 8199 0299

Passcode: 4352468

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, and online literature etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

iQIYI, Inc.

+86-10-8264-6585

[email protected]

