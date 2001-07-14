Nearly 100 California Law Enforcement Agencies Including Chula Vista, Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Redding and Monterey are Successfully Utilizing Veritone Contact To Meet California AB 953 Racial and Identity Profiling Act Requirements

Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE™, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced that a fast-growing number of California law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are now successfully utilizing its intelligent stop data collection and reporting application Veritone Contact to meet the stringent requirements of the California+AB+953+Racial+and+Identity+Profiling+Act (RIPA) which, rolling out in waves since July 2018, went into full effect for over 500 California LEAs January 1, 2022. Based on reports and testimonials from many of the nearly 100 LEAs deploying Veritone+Contact, early estimates suggesting a potential annual saving of 300,000 hours in RIPA data collection and $30 million in officer time are well on target.

Chief Jorge Cisneros, Anaheim Police Department, initially brought the need for a more capable RIPA stop data collection solution to Veritone.

“My agency began collection of RIPA stop data January 1, 2021,” said Cisneros. “It immediately became clear, however, that the state’s data collection system didn’t provide me and my command staff with a complete picture of each stop. Since transitioning to Veritone Contact, we have the ability to collect additional information that is important to understand. This additional insight allows us to assess and release information quickly and push it out when it can help answer questions within the community or help immediately improve public safety.”

“We are thrilled to see Veritone Contact, which was officially launched in November 2021, gaining such incredible momentum in a relatively short period of time,” said Mike Morper, vice president of product management, government, Veritone. “What’s even more exciting is the feedback from the officers, who are telling us that the application is far easier to use and more efficient than they expected, with zero issues reported to date. We’ve learned that Veritone Contact is somewhere between 50% and 75% faster than the state provided solution. That means officers are able to devote more time to patrolling and keeping communities safe, which is a top priority for citizens. Furthermore, because of the realized efficiencies over the state’s own solution, California+State+Mandated+Programs experts Nichols+Consulting believe the fees associated with Veritone Contact can be reimbursed to the agencies in addition to the labor costs associated with the data collection. Considering these added benefits, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Veritone Contact is a first-of-its-kind solution that addresses the public’s call for greater transparency while providing law enforcement with the tools they need to both ensure the legal rights of citizens are upheld and meet the obligations of new legislation. The solution works with smartphones, tablets, in-vehicle mobile display terminals (MDTs) and laptops that can connect securely to the agency’s network using a standard web browser. Officers can quickly complete stop data collection with easy, multi-select answer picklists and without the need to complete manual typing or handwritten forms.

In 1999, North Carolina became the first state in the U.S. to enact a law requiring law enforcement agencies to collect data on all routine traffic stops. States like Illinois, New Jersey and Missouri have followed suit with stop data collection policies of their own. However, California is leading the push with the enactment of Assembly Bill 953, which has the most comprehensive requirements in the nation.

Reports from law enforcement leaders across California further demonstrate the significant value of Veritone Contact:

“Veritone Contact has made the data collection process for our officers as streamlined as it can be. The product is simple to use and includes features that reduce the amount of time it takes our officers to collect the required reporting data. The process to submit data to DOJ is simple and their support team has been responsive to our questions and requests.” - Lieutenant Chris Smyrnos, Redding Police Department

“Our agency was unclear how taxing this process would be for us to find a technology partner that would meet our needs and the subsequent effort to train our staff,” said Lieutenant Jacob Pinkas, Monterey Police Department. “Veritone made this process very easy and provided our team the confidence and peace of mind we needed to ensure we were fully prepared for our commitment to begin collecting this important information on January 1, 2022.”

“Findings from Veritone’s nationwide Transparency+and+Trust+Report clearly show that the public is demanding more transparency than ever,” added Morper. “At Veritone, our experience has been that law enforcement agencies want to be transparent, but they don’t always have the resources to expedite that process. We are now seeing substantial evidence that technology is helping to accelerate this effort, forging an opportunity for greater trust between these agencies and the communities they serve.”

