Fisker Inc. Now Accepting Reservations for Its Second Product, the Revolutionary Fisker PEAR

Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is now accepting reservations for its second product, the Fisker PEAR, opening the door to the Personal Electric Automotive Revolution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005536/en/

The all-electric Fisker PEAR blends sustainability, technology, and design into a digitally connected, compact, five-passenger urban EV. Featuring intuitive controls, sporty driving, clever storage, and a focus on industry firsts, the Fisker PEAR will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives in the US. Fisker’s first vehicle, the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, will start production in November 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The all-electric Fisker PEAR blends sustainability, technology, and design into a digitally connected, compact, five-passenger urban EV. Featuring intuitive controls, sporty driving, clever storage, and a focus on industry firsts, the Fisker PEAR will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives in the US. Fisker’s first vehicle, the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, will start production in November 2022.

"Our customer wants to take a step into the future with us," CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We are opening up reservations for PEAR following continued demand.”

“PEAR will feature the very latest technology in a beautifully designed, affordable urban mobility device,” he added. “It’s an exciting vehicle and an exciting time for the company as we expand our lineup.”

Fisker has partnered with Foxconn to produce this innovative EV.

Consumers can reserve the Fisker PEAR for $250 for the first reservation and $100 for the second reservation. Deliveries will begin in 2024. The Fisker PEAR will be produced in Ohio with a minimum initial production of 250,000 units per year.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, www.fiskerinc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App+Store or Google+Play+store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer and statements regarding the starting price, timing and location of production of the Fisker PEAR, the planned start of production and MSRP of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005536/en/